WWE Survivor Series Match Card Predictions Including Roman Reigns vs. Big E

Despite the fact that Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have been feuding with The New Day's King Woods and Kofi Kingston, there has been no crossover to help hype up the interpromotional matchup between The Tribal Chief and WWE champion Big E.

The pieces are right there. The Bloodline has abused and humiliated Big E's friends. Why wouldn't he pop up on SmackDown to help his former teammates?

Rarely does WWE not have to work at all for something to make as much sense as this does.

Instead, it has ignored the obvious ties (as of this publication), instead hoping the champion vs. champion gimmick alone sells the match.

It might generate some intrigue, but the titleholders are not on the same level. Big E is still finding his footing. Reigns is the biggest star in professional wrestling. They are not equals, despite holding the top titles on their respective brands. One has spent years at the top. The other? Weeks.

Big E could go a long way toward establishing himself as a credible main event star and, potentially, Reigns' equal by defeating The Head of the Table on Sunday.

That doesn't seem likely, though, especially from a storyline perspective as Reigns navigates the multiple challengers eyeing his throne.

Prediction: Reigns