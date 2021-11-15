WWE Survivor Series Match Card Predictions Including Roman Reigns vs. Big E

WWE Survivor Series Match Card Predictions Including Roman Reigns vs. Big ENovember 15, 2021
On Sunday night, WWE presents its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view, live from Brooklyn's Barclays Center. This year's show will maintain the battle for brand supremacy gimmick that has been the theme of the event for most of the past decade.
A match between WWE champion Big E and universal champion Roman Reigns is set to headline. Elsewhere on the card, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will go head-to-head to determine the superior women's champion, while the men's and women's divisions will be represented in traditional tag team elimination matches.
Who should fans expect to wind up victorious when the show comes to a close, and why?
Find out with this preview of the 2021 edition of WWE's November classic.
WWE Champion Big E vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns
Despite the fact that Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have been feuding with The New Day's King Woods and Kofi Kingston, there has been no crossover to help hype up the interpromotional matchup between The Tribal Chief and WWE champion Big E.
The pieces are right there. The Bloodline has abused and humiliated Big E's friends. Why wouldn't he pop up on SmackDown to help his former teammates?
Rarely does WWE not have to work at all for something to make as much sense as this does.
Instead, it has ignored the obvious ties (as of this publication), instead hoping the champion vs. champion gimmick alone sells the match.
It might generate some intrigue, but the titleholders are not on the same level. Big E is still finding his footing. Reigns is the biggest star in professional wrestling. They are not equals, despite holding the top titles on their respective brands. One has spent years at the top. The other? Weeks.
Big E could go a long way toward establishing himself as a credible main event star and, potentially, Reigns' equal by defeating The Head of the Table on Sunday.
That doesn't seem likely, though, especially from a storyline perspective as Reigns navigates the multiple challengers eyeing his throne.
Prediction: Reigns
Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair
The most interesting match on the entire Survivor Series card is the battle for brand supremacy between Raw women's champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown champion Charlotte Flair.
The October 22 episode of SmackDown featured a tense in-ring segment between the pair that bled into the backstage area, with their confrontation ending with Flair being escorted from the building and Lynch later telling Sports Illustrated that she no longer talks to her former friend.
The question is whether they can set aside any genuine hurt feelings or dislike for each other and deliver the in-ring contest they are more than capable of producing.
We have seen Flair and Lynch tear the house down, most notably at Evolution in 2018 in one of the best matches that year. It will be difficult to duplicate the quality of that one, but those embroiled in professional rivalries tend to produce some of the most intense, aggressive and emotional bouts.
As for who should win, the answer is easily Lynch.
Flair doesn't need the victory. It can be argued Lynch doesn't, either, but she's still relatively fresh off her return in August and has a winning streak to protect. Both women could easily recover from a loss, but at this point, Big Time Becks is just a stronger champion, and in this battle of premier talents, she should get the nod.
Prediction: Lynch
Men's Elimination Tag Match: Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown
Team Raw: Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio and Bobby Lashley
Team SmackDown: Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Happy Corbin, King Woods and a Mystery Partner
The traditional Survivor Series elimination tag team match is a staple of the pay-per-view but has lost its credibility of late, thanks to the tired and lazy brand-supremacy concept. It is, after all, difficult to invest in one brand being better than the other when the main participants representing them were on the opposing shows just a few weeks earlier.
With that said, this year's men's match has a ton of talent involved, with a slot to be filled on the blue brand side of things following Sami Zayn's loss to Jeff Hardy on Friday's episode of SmackDown.
Regardless of who fills that position, this feels like Raw's match to win.
The star power on that side of the ring is greater, with all five competitors being former WWE, Universal or world heavyweight champions. With Rollins and Owens embroiled in the red brand's title picture, management will want to keep them strong.
The wild card will be King Woods and whether WWE has plans to book him against Reigns in a high-profile title match post-Survivor Series. If so, he could be the X-factor Sunday. As it stands, though, Team Raw looks set for a victory.
Prediction: Team Raw
Women's Elimination Tag Match: Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown
Team Raw: Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Queen Zelina, Carmella and Liv Morgan
Team SmackDown: Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and a mystery partner
On the surface, it would appear the battle for brand supremacy between the Raw and SmackDown women's divisions would come down to Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, whose stories have been entwined throughout the year, but there is someone else worth watching closely during the traditional Survivor Series elimination match: Liv Morgan.
The New Jersey native upset Belair, Ripley, Zelina and Carmella to earn a shot at champion Becky Lynch, and management will likely want to protect her ahead of her title opportunity, which isn't likely to take place until after Survivor Series.
On the SmackDown side, Banks and Shotzi are likely to tear each other apart, rendering them essentially useless to their team's chances of victory.
The real question is who gets the final spot on Team SmackDown because that person could have a major impact on the outcome. As it stands, though, Morgan will prove to be the difference-maker and fuel Raw to the win.
Prediction: Team Raw