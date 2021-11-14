NCAA Football Rankings 2021: Predicting Top Movers in Week 12 Top 25 Standings

0 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Oklahoma Sooners relinquished the title of the Big 12's top College Football Playoff candidate Saturday.

Lincoln Riley's team suffered its first defeat of the season against the Baylor Bears. The result dropped it to the same record as the Oklahoma State Cowboys, whom it faces in Week 13.

Oklahoma was ranked fourth in the latest AP Top 25, and it was stuck at No. 8 in the CFB Playoff rankings that came out Tuesday. The Sooners will suffer the largest drop of any of the top programs in both polls because it was the only one to lose in Week 11.

The rest of the top 10 held serve ahead of two-week stretch in which we will learn a lot more about some of the playoff contenders.

Oklahoma State was 10th in both the AP and CFB Playoff rankings entering Week 11. The Cowboys produced a third straight blowout victory Saturday, and they should be considered set for a boost ahead of the Sooners and one or two other programs.