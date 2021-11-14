Bowl Predictions 2021: Projecting CFP Playoff Field After Week 11 Games

2 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Georgia Bulldogs once again proved why they are the clear No. 1 team in the FBS in Week 11.

Kirby Smart's team blew out the Tennessee Volunteers, who some experts thought would test the UGA defense because of their fast-paced offense.

Tennessee moved the ball on the Bulldogs, but they were met with plenty of resistance inside the red zone.

Georgia is two games away from a likely SEC Championship Game battle with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bama's path to Atlanta opened up after the Texas A&M Aggies lost to the Ole Miss Rebels. Alabama can afford a loss to either the Arkansas Razorbacks or Auburn Tigers because it has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs have passed every test put in front of them, and there is no reason to believe they can't handle Alabama on a neutral field. The Bulldogs have not allowed an opponent to reach the 20-point mark all season.

The biggest debate surrounding Georgia will be which team it plays in the national semifinal.

If the Oregon Ducks, Cincinnati Bearcats and Ohio State win out, they will form the rest of the top four. A two-loss Alabama would fall from No. 2 with a defeat at the hands of Georgia.

The committee is not required to rank Oregon ahead of Ohio State. Precedent was set for that decision Tuesday, when the Michigan Wolverines were placed ahead of Michigan State despite a head-to-head loss.

Ohio State would have four consecutive ranked wins on its resume, which would be far and away better than what Oregon has to offer.

The selection committee could be inclined to slide in Oregon at No. 4 in order to avoid a rematch from September. A rematch is possible, but if the committee isn't open to that idea, Oregon could fall into a matchup with Georgia.

Oregon likely has two games left against the Utah Utes, one on Saturday and the other in the Pac-12 Championship Game, and it still has to face the Oregon State Beavers in a tricky rivalry game.

If the Ducks emerge victorious from that stretch, they will undoubtedly be a playoff team. At that point, the committee would have to decide whether a rematch with Ohio State is warranted.