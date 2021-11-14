College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 11

0 of 4

Ray Carlin/Associated Press

All season long, Oklahoma flirted with a disaster. And in Week 11, the Sooners' luck finally ran out.

Baylor defeated Lincoln Riley's squad 27-14, handing Oklahoma its first loss of the season and dropping the Sooners in the B/R Top 25. They tumbled seven spots as every other B/R Top 10 program won except for No. 10 Texas A&M against No. 12 Ole Miss.

Otherwise, the nation's highest-ranked teams backed up their billing and continued marching toward a late-season showdown.

Bleacher Report's college football crew—David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Morgan Moriarty and Brad Shepard—each submitted a Top 25 ballot. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, followed by 24 points for second, 23 for third, etc.

Note: The rankings may be adjusted pending Washington State vs. Oregon and Nevada vs. San Diego State.

B/R's Post-Week 11 Top 25

1. Georgia (Last week: 1)

2. Alabama (3)

3. Cincinnati (2)

4. Ohio State (4)

5. Oregon (6)

6. Michigan (7)

7. Michigan State (11)

8. Oklahoma State (8)

9. Notre Dame (9)

10. Ole Miss (12)

11. Wake Forest (13)

12. Oklahoma (5)

13. Baylor (15)

14. Texas A&M (10)

15. UTSA (14)

16. BYU (16)

17. Houston (17)

T-18. Arkansas (25)

T-18. Wisconsin (20)

20. Louisiana-Lafayette (21)

T-21. Iowa (NR)

T-21. Pitt (23)

23. San Diego State (NR)

24. Utah (NR)

25. Kansas State (NR)