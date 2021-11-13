Winners and Losers from Week 11 of College Football

1 of 12

Barry Reeger/Associated Press

This was the type of situation where Michigan rolled over in the past.

After giving up a touchdown and two-point conversion to Penn State to tie the game at 14-all, the No. 6 Wolverines got the ball back deep in their own territory with all the momentum pointing toward the Nittany Lions and a raucous crowd screaming.

When Cade McNamara fumbled after getting sacked by Arnold Ebiketie, leading to a Penn State go-ahead field goal, they got the ball back with a sudden-change whirlwind turned against them. Instead of folding, though, Jim Harbaugh's team answered the call.

Playing without its best offensive playmaker (running back Blake Corum), the Wolverines answered the call in the rugged road game all day, and this was the biggest stage. They stormed 75 yards on six plays for a touchdown to take a 21-17 lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Hassan Haskins was a star all day with Corum injured, and he got the drive started with a 17-yard jaunt up the middle. They handed him the ball four more times for 11 yards to get the football all the way out to the Penn State 47.

That's when McNamara found tight end Erick All on a short crossing route on second-and-nine, and he turned on the afterburners, turned the corner and raced 47 yards for a touchdown and a season-defining win. It was McNamara's third scoring toss of the day.

The Wolverines defense did the rest, allowing PSU to get just eight yards on its next four downs, allowing the offense to get the ball back and ride Haskins (31 carries for 156 yards) to run out the clock.

For Harbaugh, his careers at his alma mater has been maligned by a lack of wins in big games. Though Penn State is reeling with losing four of its past five games, the magnitude of this win went beyond records and rankings. The Wolverines' playoff hopes are still alive with Ohio State looming.