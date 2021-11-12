WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from November 12November 13, 2021
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from November 12
The battle for SmackDown supremacy headlined Friday's show as King Woods battled Roman Reigns, just nine days from the Survivor Series pay-per-view.
The match, the product of two weeks of build that saw Woods hang losses on The Bloodline, main evented a Fox broadcast that also saw the return of Sasha Banks, two weeks after a vicious assault at the hands of Shotzi.
What did the Boss have in store for the Ballsy Badass and who reigned over the blue brand by night's end?
Find out with this recap of the November 12 episode.
Match Card
- King Woods vs. Roman Reigns
- Sasha Banks returns
A Six-Woman Tag Team Match Starts SmackDown
Sonya Deville kicked off Friday’s show by introducing the participants on SmackDown’s women’s Survivor Series team: Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler and Aliyah. From there, she introduced Sasha Banks, making her return following the beatdown she suffered two weeks ago at the hands of Shotzi.
The Boss immediately went for Shotzi, predictably, before Naomi hit the ring. She came face-to-face with Deville before teeing off on Baszler. A brawl between teammates ensued as the show went to commercial break.
Following the short timeout, Banks, Aliyah and Naomi teamed up to battle Shotzi, Baszler and Natalya, as is part for the course in any multi-person brawl in WWE.
The heels isolated Aliyah, cutting the newbie off from her teammates and working her over in their corner. Baszler looked for the Kirifuda Clutch but Aliyah escaped and made the tag to Naomi, who immediately targeted her recent rival.
A blind tag to Natalya by The Queen of Spades allowed the heels to regain control by catching the former SmackDown women’s champion off-guard. The heels remained the aggressors following another break. Naomi finally created separation and tagged in Aliyah, who paired off with Natalya while the action broke down around the ring.
Natalya applied the Sharpshooter to her opponent and tried to use the ropes for added leverage but Naomi broke that up and Aliyah scored the rollup for the upset victory.
Result
Aliyah, Naomi and Banks defeated Shotzi, Natalya and Baszler
Grade
B
Analysis
While the idea of a team expressing dissension ahead of Survivor Series is a tired trope of the last decade or so, it made sense given the moving pieces in the SmackDown division. It also gave way to a really solid tag team match that highlighted both Naomi and Aliyah while protecting both Shotzi and Baszler, both of whom could hardly afford a loss.
It would have been nice to see more of Banks and Shotzi interacting, just to really establish the hatred that exists between them following that epic beatdown from a few weeks back, but that will hopefully come as we move forward and can focus on that individual rivalry rather than preparing for a multi-woman tag match.
Aliyah looked like an underdog star in the making and the fans treated her as such. It was surprising to see the reaction she received from the fans inside the Norfolk Scope, which bodes well for her future with the brand. Especially if WWE can maintain the momentum in the weeks to come.
Update: In a post-commercial vignette, Sonya Deville feigned excitement for Aliyah’s win before informing her that she is no longer part of Team SmackDown at Survivor Series, a great move to further garner heat for the corrupt WWE official while building sympathy for the underdog.
Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. Los Lotharios; Adam Pearce's Announcement
Backstage, Paul Heyman told Kayla Braxton that if Roman Reigns cannot make King Woods bend the knee tonight, The Tribal Chief promises to then bend a knee himself. If he doesn’t? Reigns can be stripped of the Universal Champion and banned from SmackDown, claiming it is legally binding being in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
In the arena, Rick Boogs introduced intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura for their tag team match against Los Lotharios, Angel and Humberto.
Boogs frustrated the heels early but a cheap rake to the eyes and some double-teaming allowed Los Lotharios to gain the upper-hand. Boogs fought back, tagged in The Artist and the IC champ unloaded on the competition.
At ringside, Angel halted his opponent’s momentum by grabbing hold of Nakamura’s ankle. The brief distraction allowed the heels to deliver a high-low finisher for the win.
Backstage, Adam Pearce (joined by NXT’s Von Wagner) informed Sami Zayn that he will battle Survivor Series teammate Jeff Hardy tonight and the loser is off the team.
Result
Los Lotharios defeated Nakamura and Boogs
Grade
C+
Analysis
Angel and Humberto have a ton of in-ring chemistry and make for great partners after several attempts at individual pushes. The question is whether their push should be coming at the expense of the Intercontinental champion.
Why book Nakamura to drop the fall there? Was it to lend credibility to the heels? If so, that makes sense on the surface but shouldn’t The Artist be protected in preparation for an actual feud over his singles title?
It felt a bit odd when Nakamura is a singles champ, had been building a ton of momentum following his reinvigorated push on SmackDown, and should be gearing up for a feud with someone over his gold. Instead, he is dropping tag matches to guys that not yet shown any interest in dethroning him.
As for the backstage segment after the match, the mere idea of WWE going all-in with Von Wagner and using him to replace Zayn or Hardy on the SmackDown team is not at all appealing. His performances in NXT have been solid, but nothing to suggest he is even remotely ready for the main roster.
Charlotte Flair's Next Championship Rival Steps Right Up
SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair entered the ring and immediately addressed her Survivor Series opponent, Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch. After some trash-talking and a spirited effort to popularize the chant “uh oh,” she called herself The Star-Maker for all of the opportunities she has given women.
Toni Storm interrupted, reminded The Queen that she has yet to defend the SmackDown women’s title since arriving and issued a challenge for a match. “Absolutely not,” Flair said before leaving to a chorus of boos.
Backstage, Kayla Braxton caught up with King Woods, who accepted Reigns’ challenge from earlier in the night and vowed to plant his flag in the name of his kingdom.
Grade
C+
Analysis
It was great seeing Toni Storm back on the show after seemingly disappearing weeks ago. Here, she looked to be the confident rocker that she was during her indie days and in NXT, prior to her callup to the main roster, where the creative powers that be clearly had no plans for her initially.
With a thinner roster thanks to women’s feuds elsewhere on the card, she suddenly has the opportunity to prove why she was once considered a can’t-miss prospect and a future Superstar. A feud with Flair is as high-profile as it gets and she certainly has the ability to thrive.
The question is whether this is a placeholder program leading to a one-off or an actually push for the Aussie. The latter would help cultivate new stars and strengthen what is already low-key a damn fun, fresh and interesting roster.
Jeff Hardy vs. Sami Zayn for a Spot on the Survivor Series Team
Backstage, Mustafa Ali approached Aliyah but before he could say much of anything, Ricochet interjected himself and saved her from whatever scheme the heel was up to.
Jeff Hardy and Sami Zayn squared off next with the loser being kicked off of the brand’s Survivor Series team.
Zayn downed Hardy and fired away with rights and lefts while Michael Cole and Pat McAfee discussed how devastated the company’s resident conspiracist would be if he lost his spot. Hardy created a momentary reprieve but launched himself at Zayn, only to crash and burn into the guardrail.
Hardy mounted a comeback, prompting McAfee to exclaim, “vintage Hardy!” Hardy earned a two-count off a Whisper in the Wind. Zayn responded, stacking him up and trying to steal one by holding the ropes. Referee Jessika Carr caught him, an argument between her and the heel ensued and The Charismatic Enigma capitalized by delivering a Twist of Fate and swanton bomb for the win.
Result
Hardy defeated Zayn
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a perfectly acceptable TV match from two veteran performers who have been responsible for their share of strong in-ring action over the years.
Zayn is such an extraordinary heel that it’s almost disappointing that WWE has used him exclusively in the midcard. Is he a guy that’s going to win the world title and run with it for any real length of time? Maybe on Raw, but not on SmackDown. He could still be a very effective upper-card player rather than a guy who is beaten down regularly, only to cry conspiracy.
Hardy is still a damn fun performer who may not have the speed or burst he did in his prime, but is incredibly popular and has at least one great run still left in him. WWE would be wise to consider him for a program with Roman Reigns in the upcoming pre-WrestleMania season.
King Woods vs. Roman Reigns
Kayla Braxton introduced Ridge Holland, who was quickly interrupted by Cesaro, who tried to warn the NXT call-up not to be so quick to trust Sheamus. After all, The Swiss Cyborg was his partner for many years in The Bar. Holland brushed off Cesaro’s warning and revealed The Celtic Warrior will return next week.
Roman Reigns made his way to the ring for his match with King Woods, whose star continued to burn brightly following his King of the Ring tournament win at Crown Jewel.
Reigns dominated throughout the commercial break, including a wicked uranage onto the ring table. He continued to pummel the king until Woods delivered a tornado DDT that allowed him to buy some time. Woods unleashed a flurry of rights and lefts, the stunned him with a discus forearm and a big boot for two.
The Head of the Table planted his opponent and scored a two-count before setting up for the spear, only to be caught with a big knee by the babyface. Reigns collided with the turnbuckle, allowing Woods to launch himself with a springboard elbow drop. Just as the official counted, The Usos hit the ring and attacked the king.
They rocked him with the steel steps, knocking him over the announce table. Back inside, Reigns took a knee, only for The Usos to place Woods’ crown on him. The Bloodline stood tall to close the show.
Result
Woods defeated Reigns via disqualification
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was just an excellent main event with a finish that makes complete sense to anyone that has seen The Bloodline in action over the last year. The Usos routinely get involved to help their cousin either evade defeat or win his matches outright and this was no different.
What made it even better was that Reigns stayed true to his word in that he did take a knee...for Jimmy and Jey to put the crown on his head. Not only did he leave Woods lying, he took a crown that means the world to the former tag team champion.
It’s unlikely it becomes a part of Reigns’ get-up but as a taunt to a guy who dared step to him, it was fantastic.
Speaking of great, Woods has been just that over the last two months. He has seized the opportunity this push has allowed him and is absolutely killing it. He went toe-to-toe with the top star in the industry tonight and never once looked out of place. He had the fans in Virginia believing in him down the stretch and that is the sign of a babyface that can succeed.
It would behoove WWE officials, given the lack of depth in the main event scene, to entertain the idea of a sustained Woods push because that guy has absolutely proven such a spot is not too daunting for him.