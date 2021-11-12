WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from November 12

2 of 6

Sonya Deville kicked off Friday’s show by introducing the participants on SmackDown’s women’s Survivor Series team: Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler and Aliyah. From there, she introduced Sasha Banks, making her return following the beatdown she suffered two weeks ago at the hands of Shotzi.

The Boss immediately went for Shotzi, predictably, before Naomi hit the ring. She came face-to-face with Deville before teeing off on Baszler. A brawl between teammates ensued as the show went to commercial break.

Following the short timeout, Banks, Aliyah and Naomi teamed up to battle Shotzi, Baszler and Natalya, as is part for the course in any multi-person brawl in WWE.

The heels isolated Aliyah, cutting the newbie off from her teammates and working her over in their corner. Baszler looked for the Kirifuda Clutch but Aliyah escaped and made the tag to Naomi, who immediately targeted her recent rival.

A blind tag to Natalya by The Queen of Spades allowed the heels to regain control by catching the former SmackDown women’s champion off-guard. The heels remained the aggressors following another break. Naomi finally created separation and tagged in Aliyah, who paired off with Natalya while the action broke down around the ring.

Natalya applied the Sharpshooter to her opponent and tried to use the ropes for added leverage but Naomi broke that up and Aliyah scored the rollup for the upset victory.

Result

Aliyah, Naomi and Banks defeated Shotzi, Natalya and Baszler

Grade

B

Analysis

While the idea of a team expressing dissension ahead of Survivor Series is a tired trope of the last decade or so, it made sense given the moving pieces in the SmackDown division. It also gave way to a really solid tag team match that highlighted both Naomi and Aliyah while protecting both Shotzi and Baszler, both of whom could hardly afford a loss.

It would have been nice to see more of Banks and Shotzi interacting, just to really establish the hatred that exists between them following that epic beatdown from a few weeks back, but that will hopefully come as we move forward and can focus on that individual rivalry rather than preparing for a multi-woman tag match.

Aliyah looked like an underdog star in the making and the fans treated her as such. It was surprising to see the reaction she received from the fans inside the Norfolk Scope, which bodes well for her future with the brand. Especially if WWE can maintain the momentum in the weeks to come.

Update: In a post-commercial vignette, Sonya Deville feigned excitement for Aliyah’s win before informing her that she is no longer part of Team SmackDown at Survivor Series, a great move to further garner heat for the corrupt WWE official while building sympathy for the underdog.