NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons Trade Talks, Jaylen Brown, John Wall

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

While the Celtics have picked it up defensively of late, they still haven't been great on that end this season. Their ball movement has been worse—no one averages six assists per game—and given their roster construction, that issue may not solve itself.

Boston has held talks with Philadelphia about Ben Simmons, per The Athletic's Shams Charania, presumably to strengthen the two aforementioned areas. But there's a gigantic catch: "Any potential Simmons deal with the Celtics would have to include All-Star forward Jaylen Brown."

That should probably be a deal-breaker for Boston, as Brown has arguably played his way into or at least near untouchable territory. The 25-year-old, who made his All-Star debut last season, plays both ends at a high level and keeps improving his offensive output.

Maybe that's why Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens dumped a bucket of ice water over this rumor.

"I just walked up to Jaylen and said, 'Hey, your name's all over the place, as you know. Obviously, from our standpoint, you're a Celtic and a guy that we obviously think exceptionally high of, and, you know, nothin' doin','" Stevens said Thursday on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Toucher and Rich show (h/t NBC Sports Boston). "I just wanted to make sure he had that peace of mind."