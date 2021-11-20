Projecting the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE Survivor Series 2021

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Survivor Series is not often a show built on big moments. It is a novelty where feuds and matches occur that may not be seen again for years to come.

However, with so many stars involved who may need big stories for the coming year, it is a chance to begin something that can grow into so much more.

Especially with the recently changed rosters of Raw and SmackDown, there are plenty of opportunities for characters to evolve. Stars can embrace their inner darkness or turn over a new leaf.

Talents like Dominik Mysterio and Adam Pearce seem to be leaning toward a dark turn, while the crowd continues to hope for Becky Lynch to once more see the light.

WWE Survivor Series 2021 should be a great night of wrestling, but it could be so much more by embracing several huge character evolutions.