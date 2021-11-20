Projecting the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE Survivor Series 2021

Projecting the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE Survivor Series 2021November 20, 2021
WWE Survivor Series is not often a show built on big moments. It is a novelty where feuds and matches occur that may not be seen again for years to come.
However, with so many stars involved who may need big stories for the coming year, it is a chance to begin something that can grow into so much more.
Especially with the recently changed rosters of Raw and SmackDown, there are plenty of opportunities for characters to evolve. Stars can embrace their inner darkness or turn over a new leaf.
Talents like Dominik Mysterio and Adam Pearce seem to be leaning toward a dark turn, while the crowd continues to hope for Becky Lynch to once more see the light.
WWE Survivor Series 2021 should be a great night of wrestling, but it could be so much more by embracing several huge character evolutions.
Heel: Adam Pearce
Adam Pearce has been balancing on a razor's edge for a while as the authority behind Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. However, with the unabashed villainous actions of Sonya Deville and his own questionable decisions building to Survivor Series, he seems to be ready to shift.
Typically, authority figures in WWE lean more heel than face. In that role, an authority can set up impossible obstacles for the underdog heroes to overcome.
If Survivor Series is about anything, it is about making a firm statement about Pearce and Deville's motivations for WWE. Their will is about to be imposed in the battle for brand supremacy.
If Pearce does turn, he could be set up to build young stars in need of the attention like Big E, Bianca Belair and Naomi. Others could benefit as well as long as the plan is not to overwhelm either Raw or SmackDown with these stories.
Face: Sami Zayn
Adam Pearce made a series of moves on Raw and SmackDown. Taking Sami Zayn off Team SmackDown seemed to be an attempt to weaken the men's team.
If it was, Pearce has legitimized the belief of The Great Liberator that there is a conspiracy against him. That could be the perfect setup for Zayn to regain the love of the fans by finding out who has his back and who does not.
Survivor Series needs a moment like this to matter. Zayn is too good to waste in his current role. Much like Kevin Owens recently turned heel after months of doing nothing, it is time for Zayn to make the change that can bring him back into the spotlight.
A babyface Zayn could be an interesting future challenger to Roman Reigns and help solidify other heels on SmackDown who need a veteran to work with.
Heel: Dominik Mysterio
It is inevitable. Dominik Mysterio will turn on his father, Rey Mysterio. The seeds have been planted for months. Sami Zayn was the voice whispering in Dominik's ear for a while, but now it is just Dominik's own insecurities that drive him.
He had his spot on Team Raw ripped away from him, followed by his father, who still had the bigger spotlight before losing his spot. Everywhere he goes, Dominik hears about his legendary father and gets no respect himself.
All it would take is Dominik taking out his frustration on Rey in a desperate attempt to get on the Survivor Series card, sowing the seeds for a family drama. The young Mysterio can finally step into the spotlight in a way he has not since his debut match with Seth Rollins.
The clash of the Mysterios could be worthy of WrestleMania if done right, so WWE may continue to slow-build to that destination.
However, Survivor Series should take the next step on the road to the match that can make or break Dominik as one of the rising stars in WWE.
Face: Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch is probably not turning face any time soon, but if there was ever a time to let The Man return, it would be against Charlotte Flair.
Big Time Becks has been great since returning. However, it is clear that the crowd is not fully buying her villainous run. The WWE Universe wants to cheer her as they did before she left.
The only angle that has managed to sway the crowd was Lynch vs. Bianca Belair, a story that has ended with Big Time Becks on top. She needs fresh challengers. Raw needs a top star whom fans will universally support.
When Lynch fights The Queen, she will be the fan favorite. She will play the face no matter how she wrestles the match. It is just a question of if WWE pays attention to that support and builds it forward.
It would give the red brand a massive momentum boost to have Lynch as one of its celebrated heroes. She will next be facing Liv Morgan, a young star looking to prove herself. Big Time Becks can easily build fan support by giving Morgan the respect she earns.