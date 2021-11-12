Purdue vs. Ohio State: Top Prospects, Storylines, Odds for B/R Game of the Week

0 of 4

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Can the Purdue Boilermakers pull off another upset?

That storyline is undoubtedly a key reason the B/R community has chosen No. 19 Purdue's trip to face the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes as the Game of the Week. The Boilermakers are seeking their third victory over a Top 10 opponent this season.

While the Big Ten matchup received 39.0 percent of your 5,337 votes, it clipped the Big 12 showdown between No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 13 Baylor at 32.9 percent. No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 15 Ole Miss (23.6 percent) and No. 16 NC State vs. No. 12 Wake Forest (4.6) rounded out the options for Week 11.

This preview includes top NFL draft prospects, two important storylines and the latest betting odds for the clash in Columbus, Ohio.