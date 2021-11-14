Ranking the Top 10 Landing Spots for Astros' Justin Verlander in MLB Free Agency

1 of 11

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Two years ago, Verlander won the second of his two Cy Young Awards after striking out a career-high 300 batters with a 2.58 ERA over 223 innings. He also accumulated 7.4 rWAR to further add to his lead over all other pitchers in that department since 2006.

Alas, the next time that Verlander took a major league mound on July 24, 2020 is also the last time he did so. He initially tried to rehab the forearm strain that sidelined him, but the effort proved to be for naught when he finally went under the knife in October.

Given that he clocked at 94-97 mph with his fastball at a recent workout, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Verlander seems to be progressing well. Sherman also reported that between 15 and 20 teams were there to observe him.

If so, accepting the Astros' qualifying offer is far from Verlander's only option. And should he reject it, he'll presumably be looking to do better than the $18.4 million it would have paid him in 2022.

Signing him could cost a team $20 million for one year or $40 million over two, if not more. Though plenty of teams can afford those rates, it's fair to assume that Verlander will also value comfort and a chance to win another World Series ring.

With that in mind, let's dive into a list of potential suitors, beginning with a team that Verlander knows well.