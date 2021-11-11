Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on the Mysterios, B-Fab and More

Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on the Mysterios, B-Fab and MoreNovember 11, 2021
Are Rey and Dominik Mysterio headed for an emotional breakup on Monday nights?
The potential split between father and son headlines a collection of WWE rumors that also sheds light on two of the more stunning releases from last week's roster cuts.
What was the reason for the asinine release of B-Fab from a brand-new contract, just two weeks after making the jump to SmackDown with Hit Row?
What were the plans for Karrion Kross and Scarlett prior to being let go?
Dive deeper into all three topics with this look at the latest sports-entertainment innuendo.
Are Rey and Dominik Mysterio Finally Headed For An On-Screen Breakup?
Andrew Zarian of Wrestling Observer Live and Mat Men Podcast reported the breakup and feud between Rey Mysterio and son Dominik is coming soon.
There have been hints of issues between the two of late, with Dominik's overconfidence leading to him dismissing the advice of his father and Rey's frustration with his son rearing its head on occasion. It has been obvious for a while now that the endgame is, in fact, a father-son rivalry.
Whether that's the right call is irrelevant at this point. It appears as though the company has made up its mind and will be heading in that direction. The question is whether Dominik is a nuanced enough performer to pull off a heel turn.
He succeeded early because he was a sympathetic babyface fighting for what was right, even if the battle was beyond his experience as a wrestler. Can he portray cockiness and arrogance, fury and anger enough to be accepted and believable in the role of a son gone awry, or will the feud fail to capture the fans' attention?
It looks like we will find out shortly. To get there, Raw will lose what could have been a valuable tag team, but WWE has never really worried much about depleting that section of the roster anyway.
Reason Behind B-Fab's Release Revealed
H Jenkins of Ringside News reported the reason B-Fab was released last Thursday was because Hit Row "was deemed to be just fine without her."
That's it. No further explanation was provided. Some suit who probably didn't watch NXT, be it Vince McMahon or someone else, decided B-Fab wasn't a necessary element of the faction and was expendable.
It offers insight into how management feels about some of the talent it employs and just how quickly you can go from impressing the bosses to being tossed aside like a sack of potatoes.
B-Fab was charismatic, offered a certain presence in the group and was responsible for a lot of the rapping that went into the act. She was part of what made the package a success, and just as the group was finding itself and had been called to the main roster, it took that element away, forcing Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Top Dolla and Ashantee "Thee" Adonis to retool the group.
Those guys will be just fine. They're too talented and committed to Hit Row for it to fail because of their own doing, but it would have been nice for the fans to get the full effect of what the group was in NXT on the main roster.
Instead, someone who was clearly invested in a young, thriving act was suddenly (and without a good reason) sent packing.
And speaking of head-scratching WWE releases...
Prior Plans for Karrion Kross Revealed
Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer reported WWE had talked about a major push for Karrion Kross and Scarlett shortly before their release last week.
This comes after management thoroughly bungled the former NXT champion's debut on the main roster, giving him a ridiculous gladiator helmet and expecting him to get over as a generic villain with no reason for fans to care at all and a first-night loss to Jeff Hardy.
Considering how little thought was put into Kross' main roster call-up, it is almost a miracle that WWE officials recognized the key to him succeeding in the company, at least initially, was to put him with Scarlett. There is a reason that act worked and was received as well as it was in NXT, where Kross quickly became a two-time world champion.
The difference was that the creative minds in NXT recognized what Kross did well, envisioned the doomsday prophet persona for him and added Scarlett to the mix to create a one-two punch that immediately captured the attention of the audience.
Then, as is almost always the case, he arrived on the main roster, where everything that was unique about him was immediately stripped away in the name of...reasons?
When he lost that first match to Hardy, it became clear Kross was going to struggle to gain the same success on Monday or Friday nights that he did in NXT. The writing was on the wall.
As disappointing as it was to see him and Scarlett let go, perhaps it was for the best, before any long-term damage could be done.