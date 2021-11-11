Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on the Mysterios, B-Fab and More

1 of 3

Andrew Zarian of Wrestling Observer Live and Mat Men Podcast reported the breakup and feud between Rey Mysterio and son Dominik is coming soon.

There have been hints of issues between the two of late, with Dominik's overconfidence leading to him dismissing the advice of his father and Rey's frustration with his son rearing its head on occasion. It has been obvious for a while now that the endgame is, in fact, a father-son rivalry.

Whether that's the right call is irrelevant at this point. It appears as though the company has made up its mind and will be heading in that direction. The question is whether Dominik is a nuanced enough performer to pull off a heel turn.

He succeeded early because he was a sympathetic babyface fighting for what was right, even if the battle was beyond his experience as a wrestler. Can he portray cockiness and arrogance, fury and anger enough to be accepted and believable in the role of a son gone awry, or will the feud fail to capture the fans' attention?

It looks like we will find out shortly. To get there, Raw will lose what could have been a valuable tag team, but WWE has never really worried much about depleting that section of the roster anyway.