WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 8

Credit: WWE

Backstage, Riddle and Randy Orton talked about their ongoing issues with Omos, during which The Viper said he didn't give a damn about The Street Profits. Riddle alerted him to the fact that Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford were behind him and Orton reiterated his lack of concern for the former tag champs, telling them not to involve RK-Bro in their issues with the giant.

The two teams would have to put their differences aside as they battled the aforementioned Omos, AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a big eight-man tag team match.

Following a quick commercial break, the heels took turns working over Riddle, cutting him off from his opponents and isolating him in their corner. The Original Bro finally created separation and made the tag to Orton, who entered the ring a house of fire, teeing off on any and everyone in his path.

After another commercial, Omos overpowered and pummeled Ford as the heels regained control of the bout. Following several moments of one-sidedness, Ford was able to tag in Dawkins, who replicated Orton's energy and offensive flurry from earlier.

Omos again cut off the offensive, clearing the ring of the Street Profits and dropping Riddle. As Orton tried to interject on behalf of his partner, The Dirty Dawgs dropped The Viper on the ring steps. Back inside, the heel team imploded, with Ziggler demanding to enter the match. Omos laid out Roode, who dropped AJ. Ziggler slid in and pinned Riddle, earning the win for the heels. Orton delivered an RKO for good measure before checking on his partner.

Result

Ziggler, Roode, Styles and Omos defeated The Street Profits and RK-Bro

Grade

B-

Analysis

WWE does these multi-man matches extremely well and this was no different.

Omos was highlighted appropriately, treated like the special attraction monster he is. More importantly, he was protected, never asked to do anything that would expose his limitations between the ropes. He was absolutely dominant, causing even a momentary pause from the typically fearless Orton.

The dissension amongst heels was a nice touch, too. So many times, we see babyfaces senselessly fail to work together when, in reality, it should be the egotistical bad guys that can't get along. That was finally the case and it worked nicely, even if Ziggler and Co. still went over.

This is all part of the slow burn for the inevitable heel turn by Orton that will coincide with his frustration with the bro over his inability to listen to simple instructions. That feud will be fantastic, will create an even bigger star out of Riddle and give Raw the boost it needs in singles star power.