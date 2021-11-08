WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 8

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 8November 9, 2021
Just 13 days before Survivor Series, WWE Raw hit the USA Network airwaves with a show headlined by Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins as the familiar foes reignited a rivalry that saw them do battle on wrestling's grandest stage in 2020.
Their latest encounter was born of a controversial conclusion to last week's show, where Owens failed to capitalize on Rollins' interference during his match with Big E. The Prizefighter sought to silence The Visionary, but too much damage would threaten Raw's Survivor Series team, on which both are slated to compete as partners.
What went down Monday night in the pay-per-view quality match and what, if any, role did WWE champion Big E play in things?
Find out now with this recap of the November 8 broadcast.
Match Card
- Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens
Seth Rollins Kicks Off Raw, Narrowly Escapes KO's Fury
After a recap of last week’s show, Kevin Owens attempted to apologize to Big E after last week, when he appeared to try and capitalize on interference from Seth Rollins in the name of victory. “I don’t care,” the WWE champion said before walking off. “Well, I do,” Owens said ominously.
“Burn it down!” popped the live audience and pyro exploded from the stage as Seth Rollins made his way to the ring, dressed in his ridiculous best and clutching his No. 1 contender’s contract.
Rollins wasted little time calling into question Owens’ character, questioning whether he is an honorable man or a gutless snake. “As long as I’ve known Kevin Owens, I’ve know...that he would stab you in the back!” He reminded the fans of Owens’ history with Sami Zayn and New Day and exclaimed that KO cannot be trusted as far as he can be thrown, which isn’t very far at all.
Owens hit the ring, chased Rollins around the squared circle and teased an apron powerbomb but The Visionary escaped his clutches and bailed to the locker room.
Grade
A
Analysis
This built heat for the night’s main event, sure, but what it did beyond that was create questions about Owens’ sincerity. Is he really sorry for nearly underhandedly beating Big E last week or was he a desperate man seeking any means necessary to score a much-needed victory?
Is he actually honorable or is he the snake that Rollins claims?
It creates intrigue for the top of the Raw card and gives fans a reason to tune in beyond what should be a quality, entertaining main event. You cannot ask for more than that out of a show-opening promo segment. That it didn’t overstay its welcome is the proverbial icing on the cake.
8-Man Tag Team Match
Backstage, Riddle and Randy Orton talked about their ongoing issues with Omos, during which The Viper said he didn't give a damn about The Street Profits. Riddle alerted him to the fact that Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford were behind him and Orton reiterated his lack of concern for the former tag champs, telling them not to involve RK-Bro in their issues with the giant.
The two teams would have to put their differences aside as they battled the aforementioned Omos, AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a big eight-man tag team match.
Following a quick commercial break, the heels took turns working over Riddle, cutting him off from his opponents and isolating him in their corner. The Original Bro finally created separation and made the tag to Orton, who entered the ring a house of fire, teeing off on any and everyone in his path.
After another commercial, Omos overpowered and pummeled Ford as the heels regained control of the bout. Following several moments of one-sidedness, Ford was able to tag in Dawkins, who replicated Orton's energy and offensive flurry from earlier.
Omos again cut off the offensive, clearing the ring of the Street Profits and dropping Riddle. As Orton tried to interject on behalf of his partner, The Dirty Dawgs dropped The Viper on the ring steps. Back inside, the heel team imploded, with Ziggler demanding to enter the match. Omos laid out Roode, who dropped AJ. Ziggler slid in and pinned Riddle, earning the win for the heels. Orton delivered an RKO for good measure before checking on his partner.
Result
Ziggler, Roode, Styles and Omos defeated The Street Profits and RK-Bro
Grade
B-
Analysis
WWE does these multi-man matches extremely well and this was no different.
Omos was highlighted appropriately, treated like the special attraction monster he is. More importantly, he was protected, never asked to do anything that would expose his limitations between the ropes. He was absolutely dominant, causing even a momentary pause from the typically fearless Orton.
The dissension amongst heels was a nice touch, too. So many times, we see babyfaces senselessly fail to work together when, in reality, it should be the egotistical bad guys that can't get along. That was finally the case and it worked nicely, even if Ziggler and Co. still went over.
This is all part of the slow burn for the inevitable heel turn by Orton that will coincide with his frustration with the bro over his inability to listen to simple instructions. That feud will be fantastic, will create an even bigger star out of Riddle and give Raw the boost it needs in singles star power.
Dominik Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley
Rey and Dominik made their way to the ring and were joined by WWE official Adam Pearce. The artist formerly known as Scrap Daddy admitted he made a mistake by assigning the latter to Team Raw because every other member is a former world champion and gosh darn it, he wants to win. Despite running both Raw and SmackDown.
He revealed that Dominik can stay on the team, but only if he beats Bobby Lashley.
Dominik used his speed to keep The All Mighty off-guard but he took to the air one too many times, landing in the waiting arms of Lashley, who sent him into the ring post. Rey had no choice but to watch as Lashley punished his only son, even preventing Dominik from tapping out to the Hurt Lock.
Lashley attacked Rey, sent Dominik back into the post for the second time and set up for the spear. He delivered it, but did not follow up. Instead, he reapplied his submission hold, forcing the tapout from Dominik.
Result
Lashley defeated Dominik via submission
Grade
B+
Analysis
If the goal was to put over Pearce as a more ruthless, no-nonsense heel authority figure, this worked. It also restored some heat and credibility to The All Mighty, who was last seen losing to Goldberg in Saudi Arabia. Lashley was brutal, unforgiving and relentless in his punishment of young Dominik, a straight-up bully even.
Not only did this eliminate Dominik from Team Raw and fill Lashley into his spot, thus boosting star power, but it set up a potential feud for Rey and Lashley after the upcoming pay-per-view. Given the lack of midcard programs on the red brand, that’s a great position for those veterans while they await their return to the main event.
Big E vs. Chad Gable
WWE champion made his way to the ring for a match with recent Full Sail University valedictorian and Alpha Academy leader Chad Gable, accompanied to the ring by protege Otis.
Gable struck first, delivering a nasty dragon screw leg whip in the corner that buckled the knee of the WWE champion and put him on the defensive. He added a moonsault and German suplex for separate near-falls, impressing the commentary team along the way.
Big E fought back, using his power to stun Gable, then delivering the Big Ending for the emphatic victory.
After the match, Otis entered the ring and stared Big E down, teasing a colossal clash between heavyweights. The referee kept them at bay as the segment ended abruptly.
Result
Big E defeated Gable
Grade
C
Analysis
Taking an ass-kicking for an entire match, then hitting one or two moves for the win is exactly the sort of thing that turned the crowd against John Cena. That is in no way an indictment on Big E, who is awesome and has earned every moment of this push but, rather, something WWE Creative and producers will want to be weary of as it pushes its new champion moving forward.
Gable looked great here for the second week. Last Monday, he and Finn Balor had a nice little match and here, he was allowed to show strength and technique as he battled the champion.
The tease of Big E vs. Otis is intriguing but it feels like the latter has taken a major step back since his days in Heavy Machinery and the beau of Mandy Rose. He’s too one-dimensional, with no real opportunity to showcase any of the charisma or character that made him a breakout star in the first place.
A feud with Big E might help him regain some momentum but it won’t replace what was the perfect storm of personality and story he had going for him just over a year ago.