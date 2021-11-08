College Football Picks Week 11: Top 25 Rankings, Schedule, Odds and PredictionsNovember 8, 2021
College Football Picks Week 11: Top 25 Rankings, Schedule, Odds and Predictions
The Oklahoma Sooners sat back and watched chaos unfold around them in the college football landscape during their Week 10 bye.
Now, the Sooners have a chance to gain ground in the College Football Playoff rankings through their own result in Week 11.
Prior to Week 10, the clash with the Baylor Bears in Waco, Texas had playoff implications for both programs, but Baylor fell on the road to the TCU Horned Frogs.
Oklahoma is a six-point favorite for its trip to McLane Stadium and it can paint a much clearer picture in the Big 12 with a victory.
Two of the Sooners' future rivals in the SEC face off in the other marquee Top 25 game of Week 11. The Texas A&M Aggies are a slight favorite for their matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels.
If Texas A&M leaves Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with a victory, it will be the clear No. 2 team in the SEC West and it could be on the way to a New Year's Six bowl.
Week 11 Schedule and Odds
Thursday, November 11
North Carolina at No. 25 Pittsburgh (-6) (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Friday, November 12
No. 2 Cincinnati (-23.5) at South Florida (6 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
Saturday, November 13
New Mexico State at No. 3 Alabama (-51.5) (Noon ET, SEC Network)
No. 9 Michigan at No. 23 Penn State (-1) (Noon ET, ABC)
No. 4 Oklahoma (-6) at No. 18 Baylor (Noon ET, Fox)
Mississippi State at No. 16 Auburn (-5.5) (Noon ET, ESPN)
No. 17 Houston (-25.5) at Temple (Noon ET, ESPN+)
Northwestern at No. 20 Wisconsin (-24) (Noon ET, ESPN2)
Georgia State at No. 22 Coastal Carolina (-10) (2 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
No. 1 Georgia (-20.5) at Tennessee (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)
Purdue at No. 6 Ohio State (-20) (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)
Minnesota at No. 19 Iowa (-6.5) (3:30 p.m. ET, BTN)
Southern Miss at No. 15 UTSA (-32.5) (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
No. 24 Louisiana (-6) at Troy (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
Maryland at No. 8 Michigan State (-13.5) (4 p.m. ET, Fox)
No. 11 Texas A&M (-2) at No. 12 Ole Miss (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)
No. 21 NC State at No. 13 Wake Forest (-2.5) (7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
No. 7 Notre Dame (-4.5) at Virginia (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)
TCU at No. 10 Oklahoma State (-13.5) (8 p.m. ET, Fox)
Washington State at No. 5 Oregon (-14) (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook; Predictions against the spread in bold.
Rankings based off Sunday's AP Top 25 release.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
No. 4 Oklahoma (-6) at No. 18 Baylor
At the moment, Oklahoma has more respect from the AP Top 25 voters than it does from the College Football Playoff selection committee.
The Sooners were ranked fourth on Sunday by the AP voters. They were eighth in the initial playoff rankings, but they could move up after the Michigan State Spartans lost in Week 9.
Regardless of where they land on Tuesday, the Sooners have a chance to surge up the rankings in the next four weeks, starting with their road trip to Baylor.
Even though the Bears fell to No. 18 in the AP Top 25, the Sooners can still collect a Top 25 win on Saturday, and they could do it in convincing fashion.
Baylor's defense was gashed open for 562 total yards by the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 10. That was well over the 364.1 yards per game average the Bears have.
Oklahoma could split open the Baylor defense with its offense that averages 42.9 points per game. The Sooners eclipsed the 50-point threshold in three of their last four games.
Caleb Williams had the off week to gain more chemistry and trust with his wide receivers and the Oklahoma defense should have used the time off to work on the mistakes that plagued it for the first nine weeks.
Oklahoma's defense has not been perfect, as it conceded 383.9 total yards per game, but it has come up with some stops when needed. The Sooners held their last two opponents under 24 points.
The Sooners' defense can create the advantage on Saturday through the turnover battle. Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon was picked off twice against TCU and all five of his interceptions have come in the last three weeks.
If Oklahoma swarms the pocket and makes Bohanon uncomfortable from the start, it should create a double-digit advantage on the scoreboard.
A large win could do wonders in the eyes of the selection committee and it may boost Oklahoma up from No. 8 ahead of its showdown with Oklahoma State on November 27.
No. 11 Texas A&M (-2) at No. 12 Ole Miss
Texas A&M's defense is one of the best positional units in the FBS.
The Aggies silenced the Auburn Tigers offense in Week 10 by holding them to three points inside Kyle Field.
Texas A&M has not given up more than two touchdowns in a single game since its upset win over the Alabama Crimson Tide on October 9.
Jimbo Fisher's team faces a more unique challenge against Ole Miss' fast-pace offense on Saturday, but it can still hold its SEC West rival to a low total.
Matt Corral and Co. managed just 27 points in their last win over the Liberty Flames. They have not scored more than 31 points in each of their last four games.
Ole Miss started the season with four victories that featured at least 43 points and a loss to Alabama in which it scored 21 points.
If A&M contains the Ole Miss passing game, it should have its way with the matchup in Oxford, Mississippi.
The Aggies produced at least 35 points in their three wins before the Auburn game. They scored 20 points on a really good Auburn defense on Saturday.
Ole Miss' defense pales in comparison to Auburn's unit, as it gives up 431.3 yards per game. A&M's offense should take advantage of those poor totals.
If that happens, the Aggies should move themselves into the top 10 and have a firm hold on second place in the SEC West.
If Alabama loses in November, Texas A&M would have a shot at the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game.
If not, the Aggies should be a shoe-in to play in one of the New Year's Six bowls as an at-large team.