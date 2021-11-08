College Football Picks Week 11: Top 25 Rankings, Schedule, Odds and Predictions

2 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

At the moment, Oklahoma has more respect from the AP Top 25 voters than it does from the College Football Playoff selection committee.

The Sooners were ranked fourth on Sunday by the AP voters. They were eighth in the initial playoff rankings, but they could move up after the Michigan State Spartans lost in Week 9.

Regardless of where they land on Tuesday, the Sooners have a chance to surge up the rankings in the next four weeks, starting with their road trip to Baylor.

Even though the Bears fell to No. 18 in the AP Top 25, the Sooners can still collect a Top 25 win on Saturday, and they could do it in convincing fashion.

Baylor's defense was gashed open for 562 total yards by the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 10. That was well over the 364.1 yards per game average the Bears have.

Oklahoma could split open the Baylor defense with its offense that averages 42.9 points per game. The Sooners eclipsed the 50-point threshold in three of their last four games.

Caleb Williams had the off week to gain more chemistry and trust with his wide receivers and the Oklahoma defense should have used the time off to work on the mistakes that plagued it for the first nine weeks.

Oklahoma's defense has not been perfect, as it conceded 383.9 total yards per game, but it has come up with some stops when needed. The Sooners held their last two opponents under 24 points.

The Sooners' defense can create the advantage on Saturday through the turnover battle. Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon was picked off twice against TCU and all five of his interceptions have come in the last three weeks.

If Oklahoma swarms the pocket and makes Bohanon uncomfortable from the start, it should create a double-digit advantage on the scoreboard.

A large win could do wonders in the eyes of the selection committee and it may boost Oklahoma up from No. 8 ahead of its showdown with Oklahoma State on November 27.