3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 9 WinNovember 8, 2021
3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 9 Win
For the first time in the post-Tom Brady era, the New England Patriots are on a three-game winning streak. And it may be a sign of more positives to come over the remainder of the 2021 season.
The Pats recorded a dominant 24-6 road win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. During its three-game win streak, New England has outscored its opponents 105-43, an encouraging stretch after opening the season 2-4.
Against the Panthers, the Patriots took the lead on a Damien Harris 3-yard touchdown run that made it 7-3 with eight minutes, 19 seconds to go in the second quarter. They never relinquished the advantage and held Carolina scoreless over the game's final 34:28.
Here are three takeaways from New England's Week 9 win.
The Defense Dominated Darnold Once Again
Sam Darnold may be on a new team in 2021, but the Patriots are continuing to make things tough on the 24-year-old quarterback. New England's defense allowed only 240 total yards and recorded three interceptions against Darnold, who went 16-of-33 for 172 yards.
Pats cornerback J.C. Jackson picked off Darnold twice, one of which resulted in an 88-yard touchdown return that pushed New England's lead to 21-6 with a little under seven minutes to go in the third quarter. Carolina's 11 possessions resulted in four punts, three interceptions, two field goals, one turnover on downs and the end of the first half.
"We disguise," Jackson said, per Steve Reed of the Associated Press. "Our defense disguises pretty good. Every year he's had a hard time."
The Patriots are now 4-0 against Darnold, whose first three games against them came when he was with the AFC East rival New York Jets. He has thrown one touchdown and nine interceptions in his four career games against New England.
So while it wasn't surprising to see the Pats defense excel Sunday, it was still an impressive, dominant showing.
The Running Backs Are Doing It All in This Offense
With rookie quarterback Mac Jones still adjusting to the NFL level, the Patriots are leaning heavily on their running backs in both the running and passing games.
Harris received the most work out of the backfield Sunday, carrying the ball 15 times. And although he rushed for only 30 yards, he scored a touchdown for the fifth consecutive week. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson led the team in both rushing (62 yards on 10 carries) and receiving (44 yards on two catches) against Carolina. Brandon Bolden also factored into the mix, rushing for 54 yards on eight carries and notching two receptions for 27 yards.
While the Patriots rushed for 151 yards, they lost both Harris and Stevenson to head injuries, with neither returning after getting hurt in the fourth quarter. Perhaps New England was playing it safe because it had a sizable lead, but it is a concern.
Still, the Pats' balanced rushing attack and their backs' receiving skills have been impressive. And if Harris and/or Stevenson miss any time, the roster's depth should help them remain effective on offense.
The Pats Have Surged into the Playoff Race
When New England opened the season with four losses in six games, it seemed that the 2021 season would end with the team missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year. But the past three games have proved the Patriots are at least going to contend for a postseason berth.
The consecutive wins over the New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers and Panthers mean the Pats are 5-4 and would claim the third and final wild card in the AFC. They are also only a half-game behind the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills, who suffered an upset loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
As Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal pointed out in October, 205 NFL teams started 2-4 from 1990-2020, and only 19 went on to make the playoffs. The Pats—especially with an additional regular-season game as part of the new 18-week schedule—could buck that trend. And they have taken a big step toward doing so with their win streak.
New England faces some solid teams in the near future, with its next four games coming against the Cleveland Browns (5-4), Atlanta Falcons (4-4), Tennessee Titans (7-2) and Buffalo Bills (5-3). It's going to be difficult, but if the Pats want to stay in the playoff conversation, it needs to emerge from that run with its winning record intact.