3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 9 Win

John Bazemore/Associated Press

For the first time in the post-Tom Brady era, the New England Patriots are on a three-game winning streak. And it may be a sign of more positives to come over the remainder of the 2021 season.

The Pats recorded a dominant 24-6 road win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. During its three-game win streak, New England has outscored its opponents 105-43, an encouraging stretch after opening the season 2-4.

Against the Panthers, the Patriots took the lead on a Damien Harris 3-yard touchdown run that made it 7-3 with eight minutes, 19 seconds to go in the second quarter. They never relinquished the advantage and held Carolina scoreless over the game's final 34:28.

Here are three takeaways from New England's Week 9 win.