3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 9 Loss

In Week 8, the Eagles' defensive front had their best showing of the season, collecting six sacks and 12 quarterback hits in a 44-6 win over the Detroit Lions. On Sunday, Philadelphia's pass rush were nowhere near as effective.

The Eagles struggled to get to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, failing to record a sack and making only one quarterback hit. That allowed Herbert to have an efficient performance, completing 32 of his 38 passing attempts and racking up 356 yards through the air and three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing).

"Every week is different," Philadelphia defensive tackle Javon Hargrave said, per The Athletic's Zach Berman. "I think this week [the Chargers] were getting the ball out so quick. ... They chipped more than usual. The ball came out quicker than we expected. Hurry-up stuff and little things."

But it's been a recurring issue for the Eagles. Their defensive success has heavily depended on whether they can generate pressure. And they have mostly struggled to do that. Before the Week 8 win in Detroit, Philadelphia had 11 sacks over its first seven games, and six of those came from Hargrave.

The Eagles need to find ways to put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks, especially when going up against teams with as much offensive talent as the Chargers. Otherwise, top signal-callers such as Herbert will take advantage as he did Sunday.