Ranking Remaining Games with the Biggest College Football Playoff Implications

3 of 7

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

This could be one of the biggest Bedlam rivalry games in quite some time. It may not be the case on Nov. 27, but both of these teams are currently ranked inside the playoff's Top 12.

For the Sooners, this is one of the last games that Oklahoma can make a statement in during the regular season. It appeared as though OU defeating both No. 12 Baylor and No. 11 Oklahoma State could help boost the Sooners' playoff hopes.

But thanks to Baylor losing 30-28 to an unranked TCU team on Saturday, it looks like this matchup against Oklahoma State is the last chance for OU to make a statement for the committee. The Bears will likely fall outside of the Top-15 with the loss, and the Sooners just have to play 4-2 Iowa State on Nov. 20 before Bedlam.

History is on Oklahoma's side in this rivalry—the Sooners have defeated the Cowboys in each of the last six years and 16 of the last 18. But Oklahoma State has played well this season. It has an 8-1 record on the year, featuring wins over Baylor, Kansas State and Texas, all of whom were ranked opponents at the time. The game being in Stillwater is another advantage for Ok-State; the Cowboys are unbeaten at home this season.

Oklahoma has struggled against below-.500 teams this season, such as West Virginia and Kansas, but they are still undefeated. If Oklahoma can beat Oklahoma State on the road, it will likely punch its ticket to the Big 12 Championship.

Since the Sooners benched starting quarterback Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams against Texas, Oklahoma's offense has been rolling. The Sooners are 20th in the nation in passing offense and average 42.9 points per game, good for fifth nationally. Oklahoma State's defense has given up 16.3 points per game, so it should be fun to see how OU's offense can do.

As the Big 12 standings are now, the Sooners may get a rematch against Ok-State in the Big 12 Championship. OU would certainly have to beat the Cowboys twice to have a shot at making it into the playoff.