NCAA Football Rankings 2021: Predicting Week 11 Poll for Top 25 Teams

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Michigan State's tumble will likely take it to No. 6.

The Spartans should drop beneath Ohio State, Oregon and Cincinnati since they lost to an unranked Purdue team Saturday. However, Mel Tucker's team should not drop too far because of the head-to-head win it earned over the Michigan Wolverines in Week 9.

Michigan opened this year's CFB Playoff rankings at No. 7, and its upward movement Tuesday should be stunted by the Spartans' fall to No. 6.

There is a possibility that the Spartans drop to No. 5 in front of Cincinnati because the playoff committee clearly does not value Group of Five teams. However, the undefeated Bearcats deserve the boost to No. 5 because they are one of the few undefeated teams left in the FBS.

While Saturday's loss hurt, Michigan State still has a path to the playoff. The Spartans need to win out to get in as a one-loss Big Ten champion.

Michigan State plays Ohio State on November 20 and it takes on Penn State the week after. If it wins both games, it would have a chance to play its way into the playoff through the Big Ten Championship Game.

For that to happen, Michigan State needs to shore up a defense that conceded 73 points in its past two games. It likely will not be able to beat Ohio State in a high-scoring affair because of the Buckeyes' well-rounded offensive depth chart.