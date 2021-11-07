Bowl Predictions 2021: Complete CFP Projections Following Week 10

2 of 3

Jeff Dean/Associated Press

Georgia will be the unquestioned No. 1 team in Tuesday's rankings for the second straight week.

The Bulldogs tore through another SEC opponent Saturday, as it defeated the Missouri Tigers 43-6.

Kirby Smart's team has not allowed more than 13 points in a single game this year, and Missouri was the sixth foe that it has contained to single digits.

Georgia already has its spot in the SEC Championship Game secured. It has three games to tune up for a likely clash with Alabama.

Alabama failed to find any offensive consistency against the LSU Tigers at home Saturday night. Bama can win the SEC West, but it has not been impressive enough every week to contend with Georgia.

As for Cincinnati, it did not do itself any favors Saturday, as its game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane went down to the wire. The good news for the Bearcats is that most of the programs in front of them in the standings disappointed in victories as well.

Cincinnati is undefeated and has an opportunity to put up a ton of points on the South Florida Bulls in Week 11. South Florida was gashed for 54 points by the Houston Cougars in Week 10.

Luke Fickell's team still needs some help to get into the playoff, and Georgia is one of the teams it will be rooting for.

An Alabama loss to Georgia removes the Crimson Tide from the playoff discussion, and there is a chance Oregon or Oklahoma stumbles at some point given the tough teams in their respective leagues.

Oregon has to go on the road to face the Utah Utes in Week 12. The Ducks may have to play Utah again in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Washington State and Oregon State head to Autzen Stadium in November, and neither team will be an easy out for Oregon. The Cougars could jump to first in the Pac-12 North with a win over Oregon, and the Beavers are much improved from last season and will pose a significant test to their biggest rival.

As long as Cincinnati keeps winning, enough dominoes should fall in its favor that it should be one of the four playoff teams.