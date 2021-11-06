College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 10

0 of 4

Week 10 in college football featured a Top-4 team being upset and some exciting finishes throughout. The biggest upset of the day came for Michigan State at the hands of Purdue. Purdue defeated the No. 3 ranked Spartans at home 40-29, giving the Boilermakers their second big upset of the season, Purdue knocking off No. 2 Iowa earlier in the season. But it wasn't the last upset we saw of the day. No. 8 Wake Forest saw its first loss of the season, losing on the road to UNC 58-55. The Demon Deacons making it into the College Football Playoff was already doubtful, but losing to a 4-4 UNC team makes it pretty difficult for Wake now.

Ohio State defeated Nebraska on the road 26-17, and Cincinnati survived a scare at home against Tulsa, winning 28-20. No. 2 Alabama survived a close one against LSU at home, winning 20-14. No. 4 Oregon took care of business on the road to beat Washington 24-16, and No. 7 Michigan beat Indiana 29-7.

As they do each and every week, Bleacher Report's college football experts—David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Morgan Moriarty and Brad Shepard—tried to make sense of it all, casting a ballot after the Week 4 games. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, followed by 24 points for second, 23 for third, etc.



B/R's Week 10 Top 25

Georgia (Last week: 1) Cincinnati (3) Alabama (2) Ohio State (5) Oklahoma (6) Oregon (7) Michigan (9) Oklahoma State (T-11) Notre Dame (10) Texas A&M (T-11) Michigan State (4) Ole Miss (15) Wake Forest (8) UTSA (16) Baylor (T-13) BYU (T-24) Houston (17) Coastal Carolina (19) NC State (T-20) Wisconsin (NR) Louisiana-Lafayette (T-20) Auburn (T-13) Pittsburgh (NR) Purdue (NR) Arkansas (NR)

Others receiving votes: Iowa, Penn State, San Diego State, UVA.

Author's note: Article was published before the conclusion of SDSU and UTSA games.