The Real Winners and Losers from UFC 268

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

UFC 268 went down on Saturday night inside New York City's hallowed Madison Square Garden, and the event was the kind of instant classic befitting its legendary setting.

In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defended his title with a hard-fought unanimous decision win over his arch-nemesis Colby Covington, who he first defeated with a fifth-round TKO at the end of 2019.

In the co-main event, we were treated to another rematch, as strawweight queen Rose Namajunas kept her seat on the throne with a split decision win over China's Weili Zhang. Namajunas and Zhang first met earlier this year, with the former winning by head kick KO in just 78 seconds.

The other big highlight of the card was an unforgettable scrap between lightweight action heroes Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler, which the former won by unanimous decision. However, fans will also be talking about big wins from Marlon "Chito" Vera, Alex Pereira, Ian Garry, and several others for weeks to come.

Keep scrolling for the real winners and losers from this dynamite event in The Big Apple.