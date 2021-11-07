Kamaru Usman Ends Colby Covington Feud at UFC 268—And Fresh Challenges Await

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Before we talk about the greatest MMA fighter in the world, let’s hear it for the volcanic eruption of combat-sports excellence that was UFC 268. If Saturday’s card in New York’s Madison Square Garden wasn’t the event of the year, it’ll do just fine until the event of the year gets here.

There were as much high emotion as there were highlight-reel knockouts, including a spinning knockout—from a dang heavyweight no less—and knockouts on all four of the ESPN prelims. Oh, and there was at least one Fight of the Year short-lister too.

But we’re here this early Sunday morning to talk about the one and only Kamaru Usman (20-1), who defended his welterweight title and cemented his status as MMA’s pound-for-pound kingpin by defeating Colby Covington (16-3) in a close but unanimous-decision victory (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).

The bout was a rematch of Usman’s fifth-round TKO of Covington back in 2019, and a dirty and noticeably political feud has been simmering lo these intervening years. Both men were openly hoping for a knockout Saturday night, but Usman ultimately needed all 25 grueling minutes to once again best his archrival.

“I am the pound-for-pound best alive right now,” Usman told UFC broadcaster and podcasting megalith Joe Rogan in the cage after the fight. “I’m gonna tell you right now, he was tough. I wanted to get crazy in there, try to get him out of there, but we took our time…but he’s a tough son of a gun and he wasn’t going to let me find that finish.”

This was a tale of two fights, with Usman snagging the first two rounds, Covington nabbing the fourth, and the third and fifth being razor-thin tossups.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Although both men landed big shots, this was a more muted affair than their first go-around. While Usman and Covington landed a respective 175 and 143 respective strikes in their first bout, per UFC stats, they landed only 123 and 107 in the runback despite having 40 more seconds to work with.

There were potential explanations on both sides to explain the lower activity rates. For the challenger, it was a fear, or at least an acute awareness, of Usman’s jaw-breaking power. Usman himself may have been his own worst enemy. After telling everyone who would listen about his desire not to let adrenaline get the best of him, the pendulum swung too far in the opposite direction, binding him up when he could have benefited from more aggression. But the new instincts were in his way at times too, when he failed to follow up as aggressively as he could have.

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

I believe maybe the more notable example came at the end of the second round. After a dull first round whose signature offense was a lone Usman takedown, the second round saw the champ open up. Down the stretch Usman clobbered Covington with one of those vicious left hooks. The challenger hit the mat like a bag of potatoes but quickly and rather impressively regained his feet, only to be sent right back to the mat, courtesy of another left hook, for his efforts. Usman probably could have earned the stoppage had he allowed himself to swarm, but he played it safe and rode out the round on Colby’s back.

Round three saw Covington look to wrestle, only for Usman to sprawl on or turn back all four of his attempts. All in all, Covington went a dismal 0-11 on takedowns—keeping Usman’s remarkable 100 percent takedown defense rate intact. (Honestly, if that stat alone doesn’t tell you he’s the best, nothing will. And this is over 15 fights in the UFC!)

Covington clearly took round four, outlanding Usman 33 significant strikes to 23. As Usman stayed behind his jab, Covington started to take more risks, charging forward to land combinations. A nifty uppercut found the mark. A nasty kick to the body appeared to hurt the champ. After such a strong showing, Usman started to fade. Now it was Covington, always a cardio machine, who looked to have the wind at his back.

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

“I had my moments,” Covington told Rogan afterward. “I wobbled him a couple times at the end of [some of] the rounds, I just wasn’t able to capitalize. It was his night, he had a better night.”

The crowd seemed primed for big action in the final, potentially decisive stanza. But it never really came. Usman was content to pump the jab, which, fine. It worked as far as it went, even if it left a faint hint of disappointment in the air.

If nothing else, at least this wipes away the Usman-Covington rivalry. Covington is a very good fighter, and he’ll continue to move units with his dog-whistle-turned-up-to-11 approach to his own career and the fight game in general. But now some new challenges are emerging that could breathe fresh air into the welterweight division, which just a few months ago looked on the verge of growing stodgy.

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The first is Vicente Luque (21-7-1), who was actually backstage at MSG as the emergency backup should either man be unable to make the walk. The well-rounded 29-year-old took a big step forward in August when he submitted veteran Michael Chiesa (18-5) to run his consecutive win streak to four and his consecutive post-fight bonus streak to three. He’s been angling for a bout with Nate Diaz, but who isn’t? Another shocker: so far nothing concrete has materialized. He may not be the understudy the next time he’s that close to the title.

The second and, let’s be quite clear, more compelling of the options is a 27-year-old Chechnyan-Swede named Khamzat Chimaev (10-0). Most fight fans will recall Chimaev’s mauling of a tough out in Li Jingliang (18-7) just a week ago.

Too early to discuss a title shot? Dana White doesn’t think so. Neither does Usman. Yeah, he’s probably still one or two fights away, but he’s coming. He’s No. 10 on the divisional rankings with a bullet, and if he keeps looking the way he looked against Jingliang he’ll be fighting for the belt next year.

In the meantime, it’s just nice to remember that Usman has options. Four of his last five fights came against either Covington or Jorge Masvidal. With Usman’s personal business settled, we can all welcome some fresh blood into the division’s inner circle. And it could be sooner rather than later.





All stats from UFC stats unless otherwise noted.