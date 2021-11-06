Winners and Losers from Week 10 of College Football

1 of 12

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Through eight games, Georgia's defense had allowed just five* touchdowns, three of which came in the fourth quarter after the game was effectively over. And while Missouri entered Week 10 averaging 34.8 points per contest, even a single touchdown was bound to be a challenge with quarterback Connor Bazelak out with an injury.

Forget about the end zone, though. Missouri could barely get the ball into the red zone in what was ultimately a 43-6 blowout.

The Tigers did work it down inside the 20 on their second possession of the game, but they were immediately tackled for a loss and settled for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead—notably just the second time in this entire season that Georgia trailed at any point in a game.

For the next 50 minutes, though, the best Missouri could do was get into range for a long, sad field-goal attempt.

They finally put together a nice drive late in the fourth quarter with Tyler Macon hitting Tauskie Dove for gains of 31 and 28 yards—two of just four plays all game in which the Tigers gained more than a dozen yards. The 28-yard pickup got them down to the UGA 3 with two timeouts and about 30 seconds remaining.

But Georgia was hellbent on not letting them score.

The Dawgs didn't put Jordan Davis and the rest of the starters back on the field or anything, but they stuffed Missouri on four straight tries, executing the goal-line stand they were unable to pull off at the end of the games against Kentucky and Florida.

Georgia also blocked a punt for a safety in this game. It really should have been recovered for a touchdown, though, which would have been its fifth touchdown on defense/special teams. Maybe the Bulldogs will get there next week against Tennessee.

*Six if you want to count the one UAB scored against the offense on a pick six.