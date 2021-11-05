Preview and Predictions for Matchweek 11 of the 2021-22 Premier League Season

Preview and Predictions for Matchweek 11 of the 2021-22 Premier League SeasonNovember 5, 2021
Ahead of our last international break of 2021, the English Premier League has presented us with a mouth-watering derby that comes to us when the time feels right for the drama it will inevitably bring. We'll have a break to digest everything in the game, but the fallout from Saturday's Manchester derby is bound to last long into next week regardless of the result.
The season has been building to this point, it seems. The mood on either side of the rivalry could not be more contrary, and everything is poised for the big-ticket hype that will surround the match. And there are some other great contests to loo forward to as well!
We begin at the Theatre of Dreams, in what will be a massive game for these two proud clubs and the Premier League as a whole. Here we go!
Manchester United vs. Manchester City
Old Trafford, Saturday, November 6, 8:30 a.m. ET
Streaming: NBCSN, Telemundo
One club is the reigning Premier League champion, convincingly beating teams across the continent, attracting all the top young talent and managed by an effervescent mastermind with a trophy cabinet bulging at the seams. The other club is Manchester United.
It's hard to believe the "noisy neighbors" have, for all intents and purposes, taken over the neighborhood. Manchester City is having the success that Manchester United once did, and it is showing no signs of slowing down or letting its rivals back into the fight. City have carved out their legacy in the Premier League and are well on their way to challenging the seemingly eternal dominance of their red-clad pals across town.
Enter the latest installment in the Manchester derby. Once dominated by the Red Devils and seen as little more than an afterthought in their rivalry rankings with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and others, beating the Sky Blues was just what United did.
Things have changed dramatically in recent years, and entering Saturday's match at Old Trafford, the home side is in desperate need of a second consecutive domestic victory to stabilize what has been a wobbly ship this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been at the wheel, yes, but it's been of a 2003 Honda Civic rather than the thoroughbred Ferrari Red Devils fans are used to.
Saving the day this season has been none other than Cristiano Ronaldo, whose late-game heroics have likely been the difference between Ole being gainfully employed and, well, not. CR7's impact has been immense, and he's single-handedly dragged United to some big results this season.
Big results can be interpreted in many ways, though. United used to expect to beat everyone. Now salvaging a 2-2 draw with Atalanta is a moral victory. The previous week's 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur (who consequently fired Nuno Espirito Santo) was deemed transformative. A win in the derby against their title repeat-chasing neighbor would be more to the standard of what the Red Devils have expected over the years.
It won't be that easy, though, even with Ronaldo's heroics. Pep Guardiola's side has been strong and is a serious contender for the title despite sitting five points from Chelsea at the top (and three above United). Laser-focused, Pep's side has been mostly flawless this season, except for a few minor hiccups.
What impresses most about this team is how many stars perform regularly for them. Bernardo Silva was excellent to start the season. Jack Grealish has proved his worth to the squad and will continue to grow into his role. Riyad Mahrez, who scored in UCL action this week, is consistently a threat. Joao Cancelo has arguably been the best attacking full-back in the world. Phil Foden? Come on. The list goes on. Pep rolls out the talent and makes it work.
Confidence that United can overcome this constant barrage of footballing expertise isn't overflowing from even the most ardent Red Devils supporter, as they will be on the back foot, even at home. Look for City to teach United a lesson that could result in a change on the touchline for the boys in red.
Match Prediction: Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City
Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Goodison Park, Sunday, November 7, 9 a.m. ET
Streaming: NBC, Universo
A manager who is no longer available to lead Manchester United, should they need it, is Antonio Conte. The animated Italian is running the show at Tottenham Hotspur after the north London club relieved Nuno of the responsibility just four months into his tenure.
Starting his tenure on the hot seat with a wild 3-2 UEFA Europa Conference League win over Vitesse Arnhem on Thursday, Conte will jump back into the Premier League fun with a trip to face Rafa Benitez and Everton at Goodison Park. Conte needs to get his best players to performing against a tricky Toffees side that is only a point below them in the table.
Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura were on the scoresheet against Vitesse, and Harry Kane forced an own goal with some scrappy play in the area. If Conte can keep those three firing with his bullish tactics, Spurs should be back in the mix at the top quarter of the table. Conte is a proven winner who gets the best out of his players in all areas of the pitch, and Tottenham has a talented squad.
Everton will not be pawns in this story however, despite a tough winless run that's stretched to four matches in the league. The play has been disjointed and uninspired of late but they, too, have the talent to turn things around. The boost in confidence from Conte's appointment will push Spurs to a first league win in three on the road on Merseyside.
Match Prediction: Everton 1-2 Tottenham
West Ham United vs. Liverpool
London Stadium, Sunday, November 7, 11:30 p.m. ET
Streaming: NBCSN
The last big match on the slate is between the surging West Ham United and the near-unbeatable Liverpool. It should be an entertaining contest, with the home side again attempting to prove itself against the big boys while said big boys try to keep the rest of the league at bay.
We've talked a lot about managers in this particular predictions piece, but one who doesn't get enough credit is David Moyes. He has been phenomenal in his second stint in charge of the Hammers and deserves all the plaudits he has been receiving this season. The recruitment has been strong, and the ability to hold on to important pieces (Declan Rice being the big name) has been key.
Liverpool continue to play like one of the top teams in the world. In the Champions League during the week, they made a very good Atletico Madrid team look average and took the Spanish side out of its comfort zone, so much so that the usually vivacious Diego Simeone was left emotionless at full-time of the Reds' 2-0 win.
At the center of it all, as usual, was Mohamed Salah, who creates space and opportunities for everyone around him. Supplying those opportunities, against Atleti at least, was Trent Alexander-Arnold, who might have something to say about the prior Cancelo claim. When he's playing with confidence and is covered enough to get forward and provide excellent service, good things happen for Liverpool.
As organized and well-drilled as West Ham is, it simply does not have an answer to the form that Liverpool is in.
Match Prediction: West Ham 1-2 Liverpool
Other Fixtures and Predictions
Friday, Nov. 5
Southampton vs. Aston Villa (4 p.m. ET) 1-2
Saturday, Nov. 6
Brentford vs. Norwich City (11 a.m. ET): 1-2
Chelsea vs. Burnley (11 a.m. ET): 4-0
Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (11 a.m. ET): 2-1
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United (1:30 p.m. ET): 1-2
Sunday, Nov. 7
Arsenal vs. Watford (9 a.m. ET): 2-1
Leeds United vs. Leicester City (9 a.m. ET): 2-2