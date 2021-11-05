Preview and Predictions for Matchweek 11 of the 2021-22 Premier League Season

1 of 4

Old Trafford, Saturday, November 6, 8:30 a.m. ET

Streaming: NBCSN, Telemundo

One club is the reigning Premier League champion, convincingly beating teams across the continent, attracting all the top young talent and managed by an effervescent mastermind with a trophy cabinet bulging at the seams. The other club is Manchester United.

It's hard to believe the "noisy neighbors" have, for all intents and purposes, taken over the neighborhood. Manchester City is having the success that Manchester United once did, and it is showing no signs of slowing down or letting its rivals back into the fight. City have carved out their legacy in the Premier League and are well on their way to challenging the seemingly eternal dominance of their red-clad pals across town.

Enter the latest installment in the Manchester derby. Once dominated by the Red Devils and seen as little more than an afterthought in their rivalry rankings with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and others, beating the Sky Blues was just what United did.

Things have changed dramatically in recent years, and entering Saturday's match at Old Trafford, the home side is in desperate need of a second consecutive domestic victory to stabilize what has been a wobbly ship this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been at the wheel, yes, but it's been of a 2003 Honda Civic rather than the thoroughbred Ferrari Red Devils fans are used to.

Saving the day this season has been none other than Cristiano Ronaldo, whose late-game heroics have likely been the difference between Ole being gainfully employed and, well, not. CR7's impact has been immense, and he's single-handedly dragged United to some big results this season.

Big results can be interpreted in many ways, though. United used to expect to beat everyone. Now salvaging a 2-2 draw with Atalanta is a moral victory. The previous week's 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur (who consequently fired Nuno Espirito Santo) was deemed transformative. A win in the derby against their title repeat-chasing neighbor would be more to the standard of what the Red Devils have expected over the years.

It won't be that easy, though, even with Ronaldo's heroics. Pep Guardiola's side has been strong and is a serious contender for the title despite sitting five points from Chelsea at the top (and three above United). Laser-focused, Pep's side has been mostly flawless this season, except for a few minor hiccups.

What impresses most about this team is how many stars perform regularly for them. Bernardo Silva was excellent to start the season. Jack Grealish has proved his worth to the squad and will continue to grow into his role. Riyad Mahrez, who scored in UCL action this week, is consistently a threat. Joao Cancelo has arguably been the best attacking full-back in the world. Phil Foden? Come on. The list goes on. Pep rolls out the talent and makes it work.

Confidence that United can overcome this constant barrage of footballing expertise isn't overflowing from even the most ardent Red Devils supporter, as they will be on the back foot, even at home. Look for City to teach United a lesson that could result in a change on the touchline for the boys in red.

Match Prediction: Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City