NBA Rumors: Draymond Green Trade Interest, LeBron James' Injury and Warriors

Over the course of Damian Lillard's 10 NBA seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers have kept in constant pursuit of their proverbial missing piece.

They think they know who that might be, too: Draymond Green, who was played with Lillard both at All-Star Games and in the Olympics.

"The Blazers would love to have him," The Athletic's Anthony Slater said on the HoopsHype Podcast. "Lillard has been obsessed with getting him there for a while."

This makes sense for a lot of reasons, namely that Portland's problem is almost always a leaky defense, and Green is one of the top stoppers of this generation. His ability to create as the screener on pick-and-roll plays would also be a perfect fit with Lillard.

Of course, the things that attract Green to Portland are the same that make him invaluable to the Golden State Warriors, who have him under contract through at least next season. Unless there's a wholly unexpected change of events, the Blazers can likely only Draydream (get it?) from afar.