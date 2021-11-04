Grading Joel Embid, 76ers' Top Stars to Open 2021-22 NBA Season

0 of 3

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Much has been written and said about this season's Philadelphia 76ers, very little of which revolves around their on-court activity.

The focus instead falls upon Ben Simmons and his as-of-yet unfulfilled trade request, which makes sense given his status as a 25-year-old All-Star but also doesn't given the lack of newsworthy developments. His return to the hardwood—be that in Philadelphia or elsewhere—will be a momentous occasion, but the present stalemate isn't much to monitor.

What is worth discussing, though, is the squad's strong 6-2 start, buoyed by an ongoing four-game winning streak. Typically a defensive powerhouse, the Sixers suddenly have the NBA's most efficient offense, per NBA.com, and they've already overwhelmed several opponents with it.

To help shift focus further onto the basketball side of the Sixers, let's check in on how Philadelphia's top stars—the ones actually playing—have handled the first few weeks.