Report: 76ers' Joel Embiid Undergoes MRI on Knee Injury; No Concerns Moving Forward

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid had an MRI over the weekend on his sore right knee that revealed no major concerns, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

The 27-year-old has been dealing with knee soreness since colliding with New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas in the first game of the season. Shelburne reported that Embiid said he couldn't walk for two days after the game.

Despite that, Monday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers will be his first absence of the season. Shelburne said the absence of Sixers guard Ben Simmons has driven Embiid to continue playing through his injury. Simmons is away from the team because he said he's "not mentally ready" to play for Philadelphia.

"He's playing because Ben Simmons is not playing, and they [the Sixers] need one of them on the court," Shelburne said. "He wants to show leadership at this moment because, as you said, you don't want to fall behind to where you can't come back."

Embiid hasn't been the dominant force we're accustomed to seeing. Through six games, he is averaging 21.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Andre Drummond, who was signed to a one-year deal in the offseason, will assume Embiid's place in the starting lineup until he presumably returns on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls.