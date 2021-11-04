Grading Jayson Tatum, Celtics' Top Stars to Open 2021-22 NBA Season

0 of 3

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

All is not well with the Boston Celtics.

Sure, they snapped a three-game losing streak on Wednesday, but there are only so many brownie points to be earned from a triumph over the rebuilding Orlando Magic. Not to mention, the win was reportedly preceded by a players-only meeting that ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski described as "perhaps not a terribly productive meeting—maybe not even beneficial," h/t Celtics Wire.

This, of course, came after the Celtics collapsed on Monday night, turning a 19-point, third-quarter lead into a 14-point loss to the Chicago Bulls and making Marcus Smart openly question the late-game strategy afterward while calling out All-Star teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

"Every team knows we're trying to go to Jayson and Jaylen," Smart told reporters. "Every team is programmed and studied to stop Jayson and Jaylen. I think everybody's scouting report is to make those guys pass the ball. They don't want to pass the ball."

Like we said, things are not great in Boston. It's (incredibly) early, of course, so maybe a few weeks are all that's needed for it to feel like the sky isn't actually falling. But this is Boston's reality at the moment, so let's dive into the early struggles and see how much of these issues land with their biggest stars.