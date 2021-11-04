Grading Julius Randle, Knicks' Top Stars to Open 2021-22 NBA Season

0 of 3

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Knicks spent most of their offseason money in-house, yet the team hardly resembles the one that made a surprising push into the 2021 NBA playoffs.

That's not necessarily a bad thing, either. It's just different.

Last season's Knicks won with relentless effort and lockdown defense. This year's group is unloading a barrage of buckets and using them to cover some new cracks in the defense. After Wednesday's loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Knicks are now the fourth-best team on offense and sixth-worst on defense, per NBA.com.

How are the Knicks' stars—new and old—contributing to this identity change? Funny you should ask, since we're here to assign letter grades to their first two weeks.