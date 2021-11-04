Grading Steph Curry, Warriors Top Stars to Open 2021-22 NBA Season

0 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors have intrigued for a few reasons over the opening two weeks of the 2021-22 NBA season.

For starters, they entered Wednesday night with five wins in six tries. That's impressive and important for a team trying to ump from the play-in tournament to title contention.

More than that, though, the Dubs have turned heads less for what they are now and more for what they might become. Klay Thompson hasn't suited up yet. Neither has James Wiseman. Rookies Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga have barely broken a sweat. Oh, and if the Dubs decide they're unwilling to wait on player development, they could move one or more of these long-term assets for a potentially major upgrade.

Despite the strong start, the Warriors feel like they've revealed very little about their true identity. They have, however, shown enough to throw some letter grades at their brightest (healthy) stars.