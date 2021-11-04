UFC 268 Predictions: Bleacher Report Staff Main Card Picks

0 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The UFC will return to our screens this Saturday with a stacked UFC 268 pay-per-view out of New York City's hallowed Madison Square Garden. The card will be the UFC's first in The Big Apple since The Before Times, and the promotion has pulled out all the stops to celebrate the occasion.

The event will be topped by a pair of compelling championship rematches. In the evening's headliner, dominating welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will look for his fifth title defense against outspoken contender Colby Covington. The pair first met at the tail end of 2019, with Usman winning by fifth-round TKO in an instant classic, but a lot has changed since then, so we could be in for a very different fight this time around.

The card will be co-headlined by a strawweight title fight, as reigning champion Rose Namajunas looks to defend the division's ultimate prize against the woman she won it from: Chinese superstar Zhang Weili. Namajunas won the first fight, which went down earlier this year, with a first-round head-kick knockout. However, Zhang's previous dominance and the abrupt nature of the first fight have many fans expecting a different outcome this Saturday.

Generally speaking, two title fights would be more than enough to sell a UFC pay-per-view, but that's certainly not all this one has to offer. Before Usman and Namajunas attempt to defend their titles, we'll be treated to a ridiculously appetizing lightweight bout between top-five contenders Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler. Throw in a similar alluring featherweight fight between Billy Quarantillo and Shane Burgos and an interesting bantamweight battle between the legendary Frankie Edgar and the rising Marlon Vera, and it's safe to say we're in for a good night.

Keep scrolling to see who the B/R combat sports team is picking in these five main card fights.