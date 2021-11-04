Grading LeBron James, Lakers' Top Stars to Open 2021-22 NBA Season

0 of 3

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have rarely, if ever, resembled NBA championship threats over the first two weeks of the 2021-22 season.

Still, you can see how this club could get there.

The Lakers have their issues—depth and defense top the list—but they also have a special collection of stars. Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook may not be a perfect match for one another, but their combined elite credentials are hard to argue against.

How have the on-paper juggernauts performed in reality? We'll examine each star and assign a letter grade to his early performance.