Early Flight-Risk Meters for NBA's Top 2022 Free Agents

An infusion of talent, including Lauri Markkanen, Ricky Rubio and rookie Evan Mobley, has contributed to a little less usage and seven fewer points per game for Collin Sexton.

Perhaps more alarming, for the fourth consecutive season, the Cleveland Cavaliers' point differential is worse with Sexton on the floor. Over his career, Cleveland is minus-10.4 points per 100 possessions when Sexton plays and minus-5.6 when he doesn't.

Of course, there may be some missing context there, but a four-year sample is significant. And over the years, watching the Cavs attempt to defend opposing backcourts with Sexton and Darius Garland (both 6'1") has been an adventure in mismatches.

Going forward, Cleveland may have to choose one or the other and look for a bigger wing who can take on more difficult defensive assignments. And some within the organization may already have a preference.

"[The Cavaliers] need a focal point, someone to build around instead of with," Chris Fedor wrote for Cleveland.com. "As it stands, point guard Darius Garland is most important. He displayed the playmaking skill set that has many within the organization believing he’s already the team’s best player."

Early returns from 2021-22 have likely reinforced that thinking. Garland has a better box plus/minus than Sexton (BPM "...is a basketball box score-based metric that estimates a basketball player’s contribution to the team when that player is on the court," according to Basketball Reference), and his assist percentage is nearly four times as high.

Still, there are factors in play that level off the Flight-Risk Meter a bit. The biggest is probably Sexton's talent. Yes, there are valid concerns over his defense and lack of playmaking, but you can't ignore 24.3 points per game (his average in 2020-21) in an age-22 season, even in a supercharged offensive era.

Letting that kind of offensive production walk for nothing is far from ideal. At the very least, Cleveland can match any offer sheet he signs with another team, retain the asset and flip him for another player down the road.

Productive restricted free agents leaving immediately after their rookie deals are up is rare, even if the fits aren't perfect.

Flight-Risk Meter: Medium