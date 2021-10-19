NBA Rumors: Deandre Ayton Wanted 'Trae Young Max' Contract; Suns 'Weren't Willing'

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

More details about the failed contract-extension talks between Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns have come out.

On the latest episode of his podcast (starts at 6:09 mark), ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Ayton went into the negotiation looking for the "Trae Young max" of five years and $172.6 million.

"That's what his expectation was," Windhorst added. "The Suns were not willing to give him a five-year contract."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.