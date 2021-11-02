World Series 2021: Braves vs. Astros Game 6 Odds, Prop Bets, Score Prediction

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

For each remaining game of the World Series, the Houston Astros will have to stave off elimination and defeat the Atlanta Braves twice in order to capture this year's crown.

But they'll get to do so at home, as the Braves squandered their opportunity to end the series in Atlanta on Sunday night.

Though their offense was MIA through the first few games of the series, the Astros have roared back to life, overcoming an early four-run deficit in Sunday's Game 5 to surge ahead to a 9-5 win. They'll look to keep that momentum going at Minute Maid Park with their backs against the wall.

The Astros (95-67) are looking for their second World Series win in four years since they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 in 2017. The Braves (88-73), meanwhile, hope to win their first World Series since 1995, besting the Cleveland Indians 4-2.

Let's take a look at the odds and prop bets for Tuesday's Game 6 as well as make some predictions about which team is likely to come out on top.

World Series Game 6 Odds and Prop Bets

Game 6 Run Line: Astros -1.5

Game 6 Moneyline: Braves +115 (bet $100 to win $115); Astros -135 (bet $135 to win $100)

Total Runs: Over 9 (+110); exactly 9 (+600); under 9 (-110)

First Score: Astros and win (+170); Astros and lose (+700); Braves and win (+180); Braves and lose (+275)

Extra Innings: Yes (+800); no (-1600)

Grand Slam: Yes (+1500); no (-3500)

Team Total Runs: Braves over 3.5 (-145); Braves under 3.5 (+115); Astros over 4.5 (-105); Astros under 4.5 (-125)

World Series Game 6 Score Prediction

If the Braves are still going to clinch their first World Series title in 26 years, they'll have to put a lot of faith in left-hander Max Fried, who takes the mound in Houston on Tuesday night. Fried has gone 1-2 with a 5.40 postseason ERA.

After having gone through the entire bullpen in Games 4 and 5, however, this is the reality the Braves face in Game 6.

The Astros, however, are not sitting pretty with their pitching order. Houston looks to start Luis Garcia (1-2, 7.62 postseason ERA) on short rest. In Friday's Game 3, Garcia allowed one run on three hits with four walks and six strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

But Houston has proven to hit lefties well, and the return to Minute Maid Park means the return of the designated hitter. That's bad news for the Braves as the Astros offense has already begun to show a return to strength.

If we take pitchers out of the equation for this game for a moment—and clearly, neither team is in great shape there—we have to assume Houston's offense will tip the scales.

Atlanta's Jorge Soler has hit two home runs with a 1.074 OPS through five games in this series, and given that he'll likely serve as the DH in this game, it's a safe bet he produces some offense for the Braves Tuesday.

However, the Astros have Jose Altuve, who is hitting is hitting .217 (5-for-23), at the top of the order. Altuve's 21 runs this postseason tie Carlos Beltran for the most in a single postseason. And Carlos Correa is coming off a three-hit Game 5 that improved his average to .263 (5-for-19).

All the pieces are in place for the Astros to have another emotional win, this time at home, on Tuesday.

However, that may not be the case for Game 7.

Prediction: 6-3, Astros

