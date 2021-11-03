B/R CFB Community: Whose Seat Is Hotter? Scott Frost, Jim Harbaugh or Dan Mullen

Rebecca S. Gratz/Associated Press

The Silly Season, college football's annual head coaching merry-go-round, has already kicked into overdrive.

As we begin the methodical descent toward the offseason, some of the conversations surrounding programs underperforming this deep into the year will ultimately escalate into action.

That action has already taken place at some schools. USC and LSU are deep in the hiring process. Texas Tech and now TCU, which announced it had mutually parted ways with long-time head coach Gary Patterson over the weekend, are also looking toward the future.

With the calendar hitting November, others will soon follow. With every loss and disappointment will come a new deluge of message-board panic and speculation of change.

We asked B/R readers to tell us what team they believe will soon be in the market for a new head coach. The answers were passionate (if not a bit unhinged). For many, the frustration appears to be mounting.

Where will the next coaching change come from? Let's explore.

Gator CHOMPED?

User: @devildog128

Suggestion: Dan Mullen… 2 weeks to get ready and yet another unprepared turnover ridden game… BYE DAN… BYE TODD.

The all-caps certainly highlight a level of frustration that was felt in this comment and beyond. In fact, Dan Mullen was a popular suggestion after losing somewhat lifelessly to Georgia in Week 9.

Recent commentary on Florida's recruiting, or perhaps a lack thereof, probably haven't helped.

The Gators have now lost three games in a row and four total. Quite frankly, this is a program that should never lose four games before Halloween. And after two strong seasons, Mullen is now 12-8 in the past 20 games.

Again, that is not something Florida fans can or should tolerate for very long.

The element of Mullen's tenure that is most concerning, however, is the recruiting. Florida currently has the nation's No. 22-ranked recruiting class for the 2022 cycle, according to 247Sports. And by the Gators' standards, the past few classes have been underwhelming.

Florida did win the SEC East last season. Many of the key contributors on that team, however, were players Mullen didn't bring in.

Again, recruiting. Get used to that word.

Do I think Mullen will be fired midseason? No. Do I think he could still be fired? Possibly.

He's one of the highest-paid coaches in all of football, and these results won't be tolerated.

At the very least, Mullen will enter next year as the focal point of the 2022 hot-seat chatter. That's if we get that far.

Hot-seat status: Gettin' warmer

A Deep Freeze

User: @YourHonor

Suggestion: Scott Frost

First, an admission.

I bet Nebraska (-7.5) vs. Purdue on Saturday. I thought this was an ideal time for the Cornhuskers to get right. This was a terrible idea, and I am ashamed.

After Nebraska hung tough against Michigan earlier this year, I thought Scott Frost was making a solid case to keep his job. There has been progress, especially on defense. Nebraska has actually pushed some quality football teams to the brink.

But the brink really has never materialized. In fact, the brink has been bad. Since Frost arrived, Nebraska is 5-18 in games decided by eight or fewer points. Woof.

If you're a Nebraska fan, it probably feels more like 5-180. It has been agony.

Frost is now 15-26 as head coach of the school he once played at, and he has yet to eclipse five wins in a season. At 3-6 with games against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa upcoming, it feels incredibly unlikely that he'll hit six wins once again.

I loved this hire when it was made. But the potential has simply not been realized.

In terms of a buyout, it's a reported $20 million. With the NCAA investigating Nebraska's football program for infractions pertaining to the use of analysts and off-site practices, this part gets a bit tricky. If Nebraska is to move on, you can expect the Cornhuskers to try to wiggle out of some or all of that buyout if possible.

As for what happens next, well, it feels like we're headed toward a familiar place. I just don't see how this can continue.

Hot-seat status: Inferno

A New and Improved U

User: @delanesmmns

Suggestion: Manny Diaz is gone regardless of how this season plays out for Miami. We'll end up taking another coach that was fired from another team due to not having to buy them out

A few weeks ago, this one seemed like a done deal.

Now? It still feels like change is possible, although Manny Diaz is not going down without a fight at Miami. (And good for him, quite honestly. These are people's jobs and livelihoods we're talking about.)

After losing heartbreakers to Virginia and North Carolina, the Hurricanes ripped off wins against North Carolina State and Pittsburgh. Both were ranked in the top 20 of the AP Poll at the time of the upset.

Miami is now 4-4, and the remaining schedule is pretty favorable. The Hurricanes play Florida State, Virginia Tech and Duke.

Would 7-4 be enough to save Diaz's job? That actually might depend on whether Miami has a realistic chance to land Mario Cristobal.

The head coach of the Oregon Ducks is the dream candidate for this program. He played at Miami, winning two national championships. He was also an assistant with the school, and he has tremendous recruiting ties across the state.

This, more than anything, might weigh most on the decision. If they can land the big fish, they'll likely eat Diaz's buyout, back up the Brinks truck for Cristobal and make the move.

Or maybe Miami loses another game and decides it's time regardless. In fact, perhaps that decision has already been made.

The final stretch will be fascinating.

Hot-seat status: Still quite hot

Blacksburg Shakeup

Suggestion: Fuente @ Va. Tech. Bring in someone who can recruit and actually move the ball on offense

User: @delanesmmns

It is rather remarkable how quickly Virginia Tech has become just another program in the ACC.

That, of course, speaks to the brilliance of former head coach Frank Beamer. It also highlights just how average this program has become over the past four seasons.

I loved the hire of Justin Fuente from Memphis. I thought it was a perfect marriage, and I thought the Hokies had a chance to be a force in the conference.

They were a force in 2016 when they won 10 games. That mark hasn't been approached since.

In fact, Fuente is just 42-30 at Virginia Tech. When you remove the 2016 and 2017 seasons, his team is 23-22 over the past three-plus years.

The home loss to Syracuse a few weeks back is hard to overcome. Before winning at Georgia Tech on Saturday, the Hokies lost three consecutive home games. Theirs is one of the best home-field advantages in the sport; that shouldn't happen.

The buyout for Fuente is reportedly $10 million, although it drops to $7.5 million come mid-December. While this is a great deal of money, neither figure should prevent Virginia Tech from making a decision about its head coach.



Hot-seat status: HOT HOT HOT

The Khakis Have Run Their Course

User: @harbaughiscool

Suggestion: Harbaugh hopefully. I wish they would do it now and not wait until the season is over.

Well, @harbaughiscool. I suppose it might be time to either change your username or lean into it even more ironically. Clearly there's history.

Michigan lost a football game on Saturday we've seen it lose plenty of times before under Jim Harbaugh—a hard fought, incredibly competitive matchup against a rival.

Under Harbaugh, the Wolverines are now 2-13 vs. top-10 teams. They have a losing record against Penn State, Michigan State and, of course, Ohio State. Yuck.

That said, this season has been largely good. Michigan is still 7-1, and just lost a game to a top-10 team on the road. Granted, the Wolverines could have (and perhaps should have) won, but the season has actually gone quite well overall.

The issue, of course, is Harbaugh's inability to take his alma mater to that next level. And given how great the expectations were surrounding his arrival, there's no question he has failed to do what many, including me, thought he would.

Although it felt like he might leave after last season, Harbaugh agreed to a new four-year contract at a reduced salary over the offseason. It's a team-friendly arrangement that allows Michigan to move on from its head coach without having to truly break the bank if it so chooses.

What Michigan does next will depend largely on what happens the rest of the year. The Wolverines play Indiana, at Penn State, at Maryland and against Ohio State.

I think Harbaugh can stomach a second loss and still survive, although a three-loss regular season or a woeful performance against Ohio State might change that.

Compared to other programs in this piece, Michigan is in fine shape. But this will be fascinating to watch.

Hot-seat status: A constant simmer