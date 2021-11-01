World Series 2021: Braves vs. Astros Pitching Outlook and Predictions

0 of 3

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves had the 2021 World Series championship in their grasp until they didn't.

Armed with both home-field advantage and a 3-1 series lead over the Houston Astros, the Braves built up a 4-0 lead in the first inning and took a 5-4 edge into the fifth inning of Game 5 on Sunday.

Neither lead would hold, though, as Houston pounced on Atlanta's relievers and plated five runs between the fifth and seventh innings to rally for a series-extending 9-5 triumph.

Now, the series shifts back to Texas for Tuesday's Game 6 and, if necessary, a winner-take-all Game 7 on Wednesday.

Can the Astros ride this sudden wave of momentum to their second world title in five years? Or will the Braves recover in time to capture their first championship since 1995?

To find that answer, we'll break down the probable pitching matchup for Game 6, then bust out the crystal ball to make our series prediction.