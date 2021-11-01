Early Predictions for the WWE Survivor Series 2021 Match Card

Early Predictions for the WWE Survivor Series 2021 Match CardNovember 1, 2021
Survivor Series is one of WWE's biggest nights, and as has been the case in recent years, the 2021 event will feature a battle for supremacy between Raw and SmackDown.
With big-time matchups on the slate and colossal champion vs. champion contests possible, what should fans expect on November 21, and who might walk away with their arms raised in victory?
Find out with these way-too-early predictions for the pay-per-view extravaganza.
WWE Champion Big E vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns
Would Big E benefit exponentially from beating Roman Reigns on one of WWE's grandest stages?
Absolutely. In fact, it would legitimize him as a champion in ways that beating Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins will not. Reigns, after all, is the biggest star in the industry and a guy who has been built in such a way that wins against The Tribal Chief simply do not happen regularly.
A victory for Big E would earn him the credibility that so many dream of.
Unfortunately, that just isn't going to happen.
Big E is a project as a main event performer. He is in the middle of his first run with the title, and management clearly believes in him. It just doesn't believe in him enough to have him be the first Superstar to beat Reigns in singles action on PPV since December 2019.
This is Reigns' match to win, and it is all too obvious.
Prediction: Reigns beats Big E.
Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos
Assuming RK-Bro and The Usos hold on to their respective tag team titles before Survivor Series, the impending match between the teams should be a hell of a fun ride.
The Usos are one of the best tag teams of all time, and RK-Bro has exhibited stronger chemistry than anyone could have imagined when they were paired up just after WrestleMania. A match between these teams would be full of energy and, more importantly, would force the fans to invest in a battle between two top acts.
WWE clearly loves the pairing of Randy Orton and Riddle, so it is possible that team would emerge victorious in such a match. The question, though, becomes when and how WWE plans to split the team in time for a WrestleMania feud between them.
Does this match plant the seeds, or does the team remain intact? That is the question surrounding the likelihood of a babyface win.
The Usos will recover from a loss. They will thrive even more than they already are with a win. It's a no-lose situation on their end.
Prediction: RK-Bro defeats The Usos.
U.S. Champion Damian Priest vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura
Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura have yet to wage war in a WWE ring, making a battle between the midcard champion babyfaces that much more intriguing.
Priest has had a banner year, beginning with his main-roster jump at the Royal Rumble, continuing into WrestleMania with his teaming with Bad Bunny and culminating with a United States Championship victory at SummerSlam.
Nakamura has benefited from an unlikely partnership with Rick Boogs, rejuvenating a career that felt as stale as any in the company.
Their styles don't necessarily mesh on the surface, but Priest has excelled against stars of varying styles and backgrounds all year, making that less of a concern.
It is possible that WWE will look to switch one of the titles to avoid a babyface vs. babyface match, but if things hold the way they are, Priest vs. Nakamura may well be a sleeper candidate for match of the night.
As for who wins, it feels like WWE values Priest more at this point, with Nakamura being more capable of surviving a big-time loss and remaining over thanks to his aforementioned partnership with the charismatic Boogs.
Prediction: Priest defeats Nakamura.
Raw Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Champion Charlotte Flair
The doomed title exchange between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair—and the drama that ensued after cameras stopped rolling—only enhances what will suddenly be a much more interesting interpromotional match between the two.
As long as trends hold ahead of the November 21 extravaganza.
We know from years past that Lynch vs. Flair is a blockbuster match worthy of main-eventing any pay-per-view. Their battle at the Evolution pay-per-view, a Last Woman Standing match, was a Match of the Year candidate in 2018, so the quality of a potential match between the two is not in question.
Their willingness to work together and just who gets the nod to go over is.
Flair doesn't need the win, but the same argument could be made for Lynch. They are both made women whose stars are never in doubt.
After the amateur hour that unfolded in front of the WWE Universe on the October 22 episode of SmackDown, expect Lynch to win the match if for no other reason than to punish Flair for the actions that earned her heat backstage.
Prediction: Lynch defeats Flair.