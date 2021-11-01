Early Predictions for the WWE Survivor Series 2021 Match Card

1 of 4

Would Big E benefit exponentially from beating Roman Reigns on one of WWE's grandest stages?

Absolutely. In fact, it would legitimize him as a champion in ways that beating Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins will not. Reigns, after all, is the biggest star in the industry and a guy who has been built in such a way that wins against The Tribal Chief simply do not happen regularly.

A victory for Big E would earn him the credibility that so many dream of.

Unfortunately, that just isn't going to happen.

Big E is a project as a main event performer. He is in the middle of his first run with the title, and management clearly believes in him. It just doesn't believe in him enough to have him be the first Superstar to beat Reigns in singles action on PPV since December 2019.

This is Reigns' match to win, and it is all too obvious.

Prediction: Reigns beats Big E.