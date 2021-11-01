Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros: Latest World Series 2021 Predictions and Odds

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Sunday's come-from-behind victory kept the Houston Astros' dreams of a second World Series championship in five years alive as they return home for a crucial Game 6.

What are the odds ahead of the showdown in Houston, and what can you expect from the game between the two high-powered offenses?

Schedule

Tuesday, November 2: Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m., Fox

Wednesday, November 3: Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m., Fox

Game 6 Odds

Atlanta (+1.5) at Houston (-1.5)

Odds via DraftKings.

Prediction

The Atlanta Braves could—and should, have wrapped up the series in Game 5. A decisive 4-1 series win would have left no question or any room for the exceptional. By allowing the Astros back into the series Sunday, they have created a scenario wherein the AL champs head back home with a chance to make the comeback and win the series on their home field.

It would be a catastrophic loss for a team that had a commanding 3-1 series lead, not to mention the best pitching and most consistent offense throughout.

Thankfully, this still feels like Atlanta's series to win.

Even with a 3-2 lead, it appears highly unlikely that Houston can win the necessary three straight games to pull off their second world title since 2017. The Braves' pitching has stunted the Astros' high-powered offense, while Freddie Freeman has helped fuel his team's offense with five hits to date.

Home field or not, Atlanta has been the better team throughout, and while nothing is for sure, the Braves feel like a team ready to take home their first World Series title in 26 years.

Prediction: Braves in 6

