3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 8 Loss

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

With head coach Matt Nagy absent after testing positive for COVID-19, the Chicago Bears couldn't put an end to their recent struggles Sunday. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor filled in for Nagy as the team's losing streak extended to three games.

The Bears took a 33-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. Chicago had a seven-point lead midway through the third quarter, but San Francisco scored 24 points over the final 21 minutes to come away with a victory.

After the 49ers took a seven-point lead early in the fourth quarter, the Bears nearly came back, as Justin Fields scored on a 22-yard touchdown run with 9:32 remaining. However, Cairo Santos missed the extra point that would have tied the game, and San Francisco reclaimed the momentum from there.

Here are three takeaways from Chicago's Week 8 loss.