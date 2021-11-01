3 Takeaways from Buccaneers' Week 8 Loss

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

A 16-point deficit late in the third quarter isn't too much to overcome when Tom Brady is at quarterback. So it wasn't surprising to see the future Hall of Famer guide the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back into Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints and eventually into the lead during the fourth quarter.

However, the Bucs couldn't hold on. Instead, they took their second loss of the 2021 season, falling 36-27 to the Saints at Caesars Superdome. Tampa Bay now heads into its bye at 6-2, after winning six of its first seven games of the year.

Brady gave the Buccaneers a 27-26 lead with a 50-yard touchdown pass to Cyril Grayson with five minutes, 44 seconds to go in the fourth quarter. But the Saints reclaimed the lead on a 23-yard field goal by Brian Johnson with 1:41 remaining, then sealed the game 17 seconds later on P.J. Williams' 40-yard interception return touchdown.

Here are three takeaways from Tampa Bay's Week 8 loss.