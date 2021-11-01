3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 8 Win

1 of 3

John McCoy/Associated Press

The Chargers have plenty of offensive playmakers, and that was on display when two of their first three drives resulted in touchdowns. However, the Patriots' defense made adjustments from there, resulting in a much more impressive second-half showing for the unit.

Los Angeles' final nine possessions resulted in four punts, two interceptions, the end of the first half, a field goal and a touchdown (on its final drive when the game was essentially over). Both of those interceptions were courtesy of New England safety Adrian Phillips, and one was a game-changing play.

The 29-year-old picked off Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert for the second time with 10:11 to go in the fourth quarter, returning it for a 26-yard touchdown that gave the Patriots a 24-17 lead (after Mac Jones connected with Jakobi Meyers for a successful two-point conversion).

It was the first career multi-interception game for Phillips, who spent six seasons with the Chargers before joining the Pats prior to the 2020 campaign.

"Everybody always wants to kind of stick to to their former team, and this is a great organization that we played against today,” he told reporters. "Just to be able to go out there and play against them and end up having the game that I had, it was sweet. I loved it."

While Phillips made a pair of big plays, the rest of the New England defense helped to hold Herbert to 223 passing yards, as he completed only 18 of his 35 pass attempts.

It was an encouraging showing for the Patriots, who will look to play just as well against stronger quarterbacks down the line.