World Series 2021: Odds and Prop Bets Info for Astros vs. Braves Game 5

Framber Valdez will become the first player to start two games of the 2021 World Series in Sunday's Game 5.

Valdez is in line to face a different opposing pitcher in Game 5 because Atlanta's Game 1 starter Charlie Morton was removed from the opener with a broken leg.

The Houston Astros need Valdez to turn in an outing similar to his second trip to the mound in the ALCS to stay alive in the Fall Classic.

Valdez rebounded from a tough outing in his first start against the Boston Red Sox with eight three-hit innings.

While Valdez's presence on the mound could help Houston gain a hold in the series again, it could also mean the Atlanta hitters could have a successful day since they now have familiarity with his pitching style.

There is a possibility a strong Valdez start happens alongside Atlanta putting runners on base. Atlanta did just that in Games 3 and 4. Luis Garcia and Zack Greinke combined to give one earned run on seven hits in 7.2 innings of work in starting roles.

World Series Game 5 Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Money Line: Houston (-115; bet $115 to win $100); Atlanta (-105; bet $105 to win $100)

Run Line: Houston (-1.5; +145); Atlanta (+1.5; -105)

Over/Under: 8.5

Top Prop Bets

Jorge Soler Over 1.5 Total Bases (+160)

Jorge Soler was Atlanta's pinch-hit hero in Game 4.

The outfielder blasted a home run over the left-field fence to give the home side a 3-2 lead in the seventh innings.

Soler should rotate back into the lineup with a left-handed starter on the mound for Game 5. He batted in the leadoff role in Game 1 and could assume that role from Eddie Rosario on Sunday.

Soler hit a leadoff home run off Valdez in Game 1. After his Game 4 blast, he is in contention to be World Series Most Valuable Player if Atlanta wins the series.

Soler is 4-for-12 with two home runs and a double in the World Series. He can add to those totals in a favorable matchup against Valdez.

The former Kansas City Royals outfielder had an .846 OPS against left-handed pitchers in the regular season. He had a .711 OPS versus right-handed arms.

In fact, all of Soler's splits were higher against southpaws. That should factor into any prop bet involving Soler in Game 5.

Soler is likely to reach base through an extra-base hit, so that would take care of any total bases prop.

Even if he walks of singles, Soler will likely be hitting in front of Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies, who have seven hits and five walks between them. Any movement from the No. 2 or No. 3 hitters would push Soler up a bag and allow the total bases over to hit.

Framber Valdez Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+130)

The Astros have to hope Valdez got his bad outing of him in Game 1.

Houston needs its postseason ace to be in good form on Sunday to shut down Atlanta's bats and to allow the bullpen to focus on the sixth inning and beyond.

The good news for Houston is that Valdez pitched 14 innings in his pair of second appearances in playoff series.

Valdez lasted six frames in Game 6 of the 2020 ALCS against the Tampa Bay Rays. He struck out nine batters and gave up one earned run on three hits.

The left-handed hurler fanned five batters in his magnificent outing at Fenway Park in Game 5 of the 2021 ALCS.

The successful night against the Red Sox came four games after he did not make it out of the third inning in his home ball park. He experienced a similar fate in Game 1 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park.

Valdez pitched into the fifth inning in six of his eight postseason appearances. He produced five or more strikeouts in five of those six outings.

As long as Valdez stays on the mound, he should reach the over on his strikeout prop against an Atlanta offense that whiffed on 45 occasions in four World Series.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.

