NCAA Football Rankings 2021: Predicting Week 10 Movers Based on Latest Results

Al Goldis/Associated Press

There was a ton of hype heading into Saturday's Michigan-Michigan State matchup. The No. 8 Spartans were hosting the No. 6 Wolverines, and both Big Ten rivals entered the day with 7-0 records. ESPN's College GameDay emanated from East Lansing, further setting the stage for the crucial clash.

And the game more than lived up to its lofty expectations.

Michigan State junior running back Kenneth Walker III scored five touchdowns in leading the Spartans to the 37-33 win that will move them even further up the AP Top 25 poll.

Michigan, which will likely fall a couple spots down the rankings, wasn't the only Top 25 team to lose Saturday. No. 9 Iowa, No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 17 Pittsburgh, No. 19 SMU, No. 20 Penn State, No. 21 San Diego State and No. 22 Iowa State were all defeated, so there should be some major movement in the poll.

With Week 9 action complete, here's a look at the projected rankings, along with more on several teams that should be on the rise.