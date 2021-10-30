Winners and Losers from Week 9 of College Football

0 of 6

Al Goldis/Associated Press

Keep an eye on your couches, East Lansing, because Michigan State's comeback win over Michigan might lead to a sizzling night.

And speaking of heat, the temperature is only rising for Jim Harbaugh after a fourth loss to the rival Spartans. That storyline, as you'd imagine, leads B/R's list of winners and losers from Week 9 of the 2021 college football season.

Miami and Wisconsin both defeated a Top 25 opponent for the second week in a row, and Georgia obliterated yet another team. Iowa State, on the other hand, could not maintain its hot streak.

The list is subjective but includes the most impactful results and valuable takeaways from the weekend.