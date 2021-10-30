Winners and Losers from Week 9 of College Football

Winners and Losers from Week 9 of College FootballOctober 31, 2021
Keep an eye on your couches, East Lansing, because Michigan State's comeback win over Michigan might lead to a sizzling night.
And speaking of heat, the temperature is only rising for Jim Harbaugh after a fourth loss to the rival Spartans. That storyline, as you'd imagine, leads B/R's list of winners and losers from Week 9 of the 2021 college football season.
Miami and Wisconsin both defeated a Top 25 opponent for the second week in a row, and Georgia obliterated yet another team. Iowa State, on the other hand, could not maintain its hot streak.
The list is subjective but includes the most impactful results and valuable takeaways from the weekend.
Winner: Miami Topples Another Top 25 Team
Two weeks ago, Manny Diaz sat on a scorching hot seat. Miami continued to find ways to lose, falling to both Virginia and North Carolina on last-second plays. The losses dropped the Hurricanes to 2-4, and they were in danger of watching a recruiting class implode.
The jury is still out in Diaz's future, but after defeating No. 18 North Carolina State 31-30 last Saturday, the 'Canes went on the road today and clipped No. 17 Pitt 38-34.
Most importantly, the freshmen stepped up.
Tyler Van Dyke threw for 426 yards and three touchdowns, and Jaylan Knighton scampered for 80 yards and two scores. Wide receivers Xavier Restrepo and Key'Shawn Smith combined for 10 catches, 171 yards and a touchdown, and safety James Williams made a clutch interception in the fourth quarter.
Miami, oddly enough, now has a straightforward path to a Coastal Division title. Before we even consider that, though, the 'Canes have regularly failed to sustain these positive results.
Next up for Miami is Georgia Tech. Start there, then see what happens.
Loser: Jim Harbaugh. Again.
Call it patience, goodwill or tolerance, but whatever the 7-0 start afforded Jim Harbaugh has disappeared.
Yes, the Spartans landed a heavier share of the debatable calls. Most notably, an overturned fumble took a defensive touchdown off the board in the second quarter for Michigan. While several rulings were the proper decision—that fumble was the most suspect, by far—it doesn't really alleviate the pain for Wolverines fans.
The final score is the only thing that matters, and it read Michigan State 37, Michigan 33.
Michigan squandered a 16-point lead, collapsing with a fumble, turnover on downs and interception on its last three drives. Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III shredded the Wolverines for 197 yards and all five of the Spartans' touchdowns.
Harbaugh's record against the "Little Brother" rival is 3-4. His record opposite Ohio State is 0-5. During his tenure, Michigan is now 2-9 against Top 25 opponents in true road games.
Harbaugh signed an extension last offseason, but the updated pact actually reduced his buyout to just $4 million. That figure will not inhibit a coaching change.
And if the Wolverines don't upset Ohio State, it's easy to believe Harbaugh's time at his alma mater is approaching the end.
Winner: WIsconsin's October Revival
Entering the season, Wisconsin had Big Ten championship dreams. But quick losses to Penn State, Michigan and Notre Dame sent the Badgers from a No. 12 ranking to a dreadful 1-3 record, and a broken offense limited any optimism for a strong year.
However, thanks to a 27-7 victory over Iowa on Saturday, the Badgers wrapped up October with a 4-0 record.
Although the offense is still a work in progress, the defense has overwhelmed a lower level of competition. The last four opponents—Illinois, Army, Purdue and Iowa—have combined for just 721 yards at 3.1 per snap and scored only 34 points on Wisconsin.
Minnesota stands atop the West Division at 4-1, and the battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe looms in late November. But since Wisconsin has tiebreaker wins over Iowa and Purdue, the Badgers control their path to the Big Ten Championship Game.
The potential route to a Big Ten title appearance isn't what most expected, but U-W is exactly in the position we anticipated.
Loser: Bijan Robinson's Heisman Hopes
Let's be perfectly clear: This is not a criticism of Bijan Robinson. He mustered a season-low 47 yards from scrimmage in Texas' loss to Baylor, but poor performances happen. That's no big deal.
The problem, relative to the Heisman Trophy discussion, is Texas lost another game. Recent history shows that non-quarterbacks on teams outside of national championship contention simply don't garner many votes in the Heisman race.
Baylor held Robinson to 43 yards on 17 carries, and he managed one reception for four yards. Entering the weekend, he boasted per-game averages of 132.0 and 29.6 yards, respectively.
Despite the rough outing, Robinson's production is elite. He's been every bit the breakout player Texas hoped to see.
However, he won't be bringing home the Heisman in 2021.
Winner: Georgia Keeps on Cruising
If you stepped away from the screen late in the second quarter of Georgia's clash with Florida, you missed a lot.
Florida hung around for 27 minutes, not scoring but only surrendering a field goal. Yet in that final stretch before halftime, Georgia forced a fumble, grabbed two interceptions and scored 21 points off those three takeaways to take a 24-0 lead.
And suddenly, it was game over.
Georgia ended the World's Largest Cocktail Party with a 34-7 victory, improving to 8-0. Their remaining schedule is favorable, too, as the next four weekends include Missouri, Tennessee, lower-division Charleston Southern and rival Georgia Tech. None of these teams have a winning record.
Anything but a 12-0 record for the Dawgs, quite honestly, would be shocking. That might be enough to secure a College Football Playoff berth no matter what happens in the SEC Championship Game, considering the chaos around the rest of the country.
Loser: Brocktober Ends in a Fizzle
Iowa State has a reputation for slow starts in September before excelling in October and November. Following a 2-2 opening month, the Cyclones ripped off three straight wins to stay in the Big 12 picture and seemingly continue the trend.
But they narrowly missed a 4-0 October, losing to West Virginia and likely falling out of the conference title race.
West Virginia scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to snag a 38-31 win, sending the Cyclones to 5-3 for the season. Iowa State is now 3-2 in conference play, doesn't have a tiebreaker with Baylor and still has Texas and Oklahoma on the schedule.
Ranked seventh in the preseason, Iowa State will require a minor miracle to rejoin the Big 12 race.