College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 9

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

If you don't know, now you know—Michigan State is legit.

The No. 8 Spartans were the tougher team against the No. 6 Wolverines, both physically and mentally, in a dramatic, come-from-behind 37-33 win in a battle between top-10 programs.

It's only fitting Michigan State won the Paul Bunyan Trophy by chipping away and then proving more powerful at the end. Sparty erased a 16-point third-quarter deficit by not panicking and, of course, by riding Kenneth Walker III.

The running back continued to demonstrate he belongs at the top of the Heisman Trophy conversation with a remarkable five touchdown runs among his 197 yards on 23 carries. He threw two fourth-quarter haymakers, scoring from 58 and 23 yards, each time giving his Spartans the lead.

The last one was for good.

In the process, Mel Tucker became the first MSU coach to start his career 2-0 against Michigan. According to the FOX telecast, this is also the Spartans' first 8-0 start since 2015, as well as the first win over a top-six opponent since that year.

"I'll tell you what, it's unbelievable," Tucker told the broadcast crew after the game as the players and fans celebrated. "I told you our guys were not going to quit. We knew they weren't going to quit. They just kept playing. Body blows, body blows, body blows…credit to our players and our coaches. That was a great win for us."

The Wolverines had two chances late, but MSU's maligned secondary rose to the occasion both times. First, Ronald Williams got away with a closely contested pass that could have been called pass interference, keeping Cornelius Johnson from catching a fourth-down pass.

Michigan got one more chance after forcing a three-and-out, but Charles Brantley erased the opportunity by intercepting Cade McNamara. It was yet another hero play in a long line of them for a Michigan State team that continues to prove it's worthy of its lofty ranking week after week.