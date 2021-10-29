Michigan vs. Michigan State: Prospects, Storylines, Odds for BR Game of the Week

0 of 4

Al Goldis/Associated Press

Pack your long-sleeve shirts and shorts, B/R Game of the Week readers, because we're headed to the Mitten State.

The marquee game of Week 9 features the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines and the ninth-ranked Michigan State Spartans. Not only is this a rivalry game, it's a battle of unbeaten teams. Both programs enter the contest holding a 7-0 record.

Michigan's trip to MSU received 67.6 percent of the B/R community's 7,964 votes, earning a runaway win over No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida (14.6 percent), No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State (10.2) and No. 10 Ole Miss at No. 18 Auburn (7.6).

This preview of the Big Ten showdown includes top NFL draft prospects, two key storylines and the latest betting odds.