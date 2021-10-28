College Football Odds Week 9: Over-Under and Picks Against the Spread for Top 25

0 of 4

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Week 9 of the 2021 college football season should provide plenty of excitement, and that will especially be the case in the Big Ten.

It's a huge weekend for the conference with two games featuring a pair of ranked teams. No. 6 Michigan is going on the road to take on No. 8 Michigan State in a huge rivalry clash, while No. 5 Ohio State looks to continue its push toward the College Football Playoff with a home matchup against No. 20 Penn State.

No. 9 Iowa will also be in action as a rare road underdog for its matchup at unranked Wisconsin.

There should be competitive games outside the Big Ten, too. Perhaps the most notable is an SEC showdown between No. 10 Ole Miss and No. 18 Auburn.

Here's a look at the full Top 25 schedule for Week 9, along with odds and against-the-spread picks for each matchup.