October Legends: MLB's Signature Player in Each of the Last 10 Postseasons

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

There is always one player who steals the show during the MLB playoffs, whether it's for his on-field performance, off-field personality, a storyline surrounding his season or something else entirely.

Case in point, regardless of how the 2021 World Series plays out, it feels like Atlanta outfielder Joc Pederson, with his pearls, celebratory wine and big hits, is going to be the player we remember from this postseason.

So who fits the bill from other recent postseason runs?

Last year, the talk of baseball in October was out-of-nowhere rookie Randy Arozarena, and starting with him, we walked back through the last 10 years of postseason history and selected the signature star of each playoff run.

