Answering the Dodgers' Biggest Offseason Questions After NLCS Playoff Exit

Question: Will Cody Bellinger be tendered a contract?

Just two years removed from winning NL MVP honors, Cody Bellinger was one of the least productive players in baseball during the 2021 season. He hit .165/.240/.302 for a dismal 45 OPS+ that ranked 260th out of 262 hitters with at least 300 plate appearances, and his minus-1.5 WAR made him one of the least valuable players in the entirety of the sport.

Since he won his MVP award prior to being arbitration-eligible for the first time, he received a record $11.5 million in his first year of arbitration, and that climbed to $16.1 million in 2021.

Even if the Dodgers were to push for a pay cut—which is extremely rare—a player's salary can only be slashed by 20 percent during his arbitration years. That would still mean a $12.9 million salary figure for the 2023 season. In all likelihood, a matching $16.1 million salary is what it's going to cost to retain Bellinger for another year.

He went 7-for-17 in the NLCS and hit a game-tying, three-run homer in the eighth inning of Game 3, but is that enough to cancel out five months of substandard production?

The smartest approach would be to non-tender him with the hope of re-signing him to a new deal at a lower price point. That's what the Chicago White Sox did with Carlos Rodon last offseason, and it's been done countless times before. That would mean exposing him to free agency and opening the door for someone else to swoop in with a better offer, but that's a risk worth taking.

The deadline to tender contracts for arbitration-eligible players is Dec. 1.