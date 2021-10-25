World Series 2021: Bold Predictions for Braves vs. Astros Showdown

0 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

What was once a 30-team race to the 2021 World Series title—minus a handful of bottom-feeders, who were out before it started—is now a two-team fight to the finish line.

In one corner sits the Houston Astros, champs of the American League after ousting the Boston Red Sox in six games and in search of their second World Series triumph in five years.

In the other resides the Atlanta Braves, who topped the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games to secure their first Series trip since 1999.

The following four-to-seven games between the Astros and Braves, who finished fourth and seventh respectively in run differential, could be a thrill ride. Both clubs pack a heavy punch on offense, and while their pitching isn't quite as sharp, each has hurlers who can rise to the occasion and put a string of zeroes on the scoreboard.

What do the baseball gods have in store for this iteration of the Fall Classic? We have broken out our crystal ball and upped the boldness factor to forge three predictions for the upcoming series.