World Series 2021: Bold Predictions for Braves vs. Astros Showdown

World Series 2021: Bold Predictions for Braves vs. Astros ShowdownOctober 25, 2021
What was once a 30-team race to the 2021 World Series title—minus a handful of bottom-feeders, who were out before it started—is now a two-team fight to the finish line.
In one corner sits the Houston Astros, champs of the American League after ousting the Boston Red Sox in six games and in search of their second World Series triumph in five years.
In the other resides the Atlanta Braves, who topped the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games to secure their first Series trip since 1999.
The following four-to-seven games between the Astros and Braves, who finished fourth and seventh respectively in run differential, could be a thrill ride. Both clubs pack a heavy punch on offense, and while their pitching isn't quite as sharp, each has hurlers who can rise to the occasion and put a string of zeroes on the scoreboard.
What do the baseball gods have in store for this iteration of the Fall Classic? We have broken out our crystal ball and upped the boldness factor to forge three predictions for the upcoming series.
Will Smith Will Keep His Postseason ERA at 0.00
Will Smith might've wrecked a few sleep schedules among the Atlanta faithful this season. While he recorded the fourth-most saves (37), he also blew six save chances and had the second-highest ERA among the 12 pitchers with at least 25 saves (3.44).
Since the playoffs started, though, the typically stingy southpaw has been pack to his run-preventing best.
He hasn't allowed a run in seven postseason appearances and tallied seven strikeouts against just three hits and two walks in his seven innings pitched. He didn't allow an earned run in his final six appearances of the regular season, either.
While all baseball streaks are made to be broken, this one should have enough legs to carry him through this playoff run. Smith will monopolize Atlanta's save chances, so the stakes will always be sky-high when he gets the call, but he'll embrace the moment and keep his postseason ERA unblemished.
Framber Valdez Will Open Series with Shutout
Houston had rotation questions before the postseason started, and those only grew louder with the loss of Lance McCullers Jr.
That will be one of the major plot points to track in this series, but it won't seem that way in Game 1.
That's when the Astros will give the ball to Framber Valdez, who rebounded from two rocky starts to open this playoffs with a brilliant eight-inning, one-run, three-hit gem against the Red Sox in Game 5 of the ALCS.
Valdez has the stuff to deliver another masterpiece. When he keeps his walks under control, he can keep an entire offense flummoxed. That's exactly what he'll do against Atlanta in the opener, and he'll be in such a grove Houston will spare its bullpen and let Valdez go the distance to complete the shutout.
An Atlanta Outfielder Will Hit His Way to World Series MVP
Is it cheating to not pick a particular player here and instead go with an entire position group?
Normally, we'd concede that's fair. In Atlanta's case, though, an exception can be made. With no Ronald Acuna Jr. (ACL) or Marcell Ozuna (administrative leave), the Braves are built to follow the lead of their infielders. Considering all four of their infielders belted at least 27 homers this season, any of the lot would be a reasonable MVP pick.
But boldness is the word of the day, so why not side with a surprise outfield winner instead?
The Braves have several options, hence why we aren't narrowing the prediction down to one. Eddie Rosario just earned NLCS MVP honors after hitting .560 for the series with three home runs. Joc Pederson has reminded everyone of the meaning of Joctober with three homers this postseason. Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler flashed their power in the regular season, belting 16 and 14 homers respectively in their 55 games with the club.
When Atlanta closes out this series in seven games, one member of that quartet will take the podium to collect the most coveted MVP award in baseball.